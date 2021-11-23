Does Osimhen miss the Africa Cup? The entourage admits: “All true!”

Latest football Naples – On Radio Marte during the transmission “The network swells” by Raffaele Auriemma he spoke Oma Akatugba, member of Osimhen’s entourage:

“Osimhen? I was in Milan to see the game, I had to meet him after the match but because of the injury I couldn’t. Victor is very down, he has a great desire to stay on the pitch and hear about a possible stop of two months it makes his mood very negative. De Laurentiis wrote to him? I can’t be sure. But I know that his brother-in-law and his manager Osita Okolo is back in Naples and will look after Victor to keep him in good spirits. Surgery? Not we still have news, we are waiting for the recovery time. Obviously we are worried about the Africa Cup. Could you lose the competition? Unfortunately yes, I spoke to the doctor from Nigeria and he explained to me that due to the fractures he could also lose the competition. Africa Cup. Many people are scared now because he might not be there. But this is only a medical prediction. People are now praying in Nigeria to have him maybe at least for the second phase of the Cup. Both Napoli and Nigeria are stann. or praying for him “.