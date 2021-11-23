Sports

Does Osimhen miss the Africa Cup? The entourage admits: “All true!”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee38 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Osimhen, the entourage: He can skip the African Cup, the Nigerian doctor confessed to me! Victor is down in the dumps

Latest Napoli football – Can Victor Osimhen really miss the Africa Cup? The admission of the entourage

Latest football NaplesOn Radio Marte during the transmission “The network swells” by Raffaele Auriemma he spoke Oma Akatugba, member of Osimhen’s entourage:

“Osimhen? I was in Milan to see the game, I had to meet him after the match but because of the injury I couldn’t. Victor is very down, he has a great desire to stay on the pitch and hear about a possible stop of two months it makes his mood very negative. De Laurentiis wrote to him? I can’t be sure. But I know that his brother-in-law and his manager Osita Okolo is back in Naples and will look after Victor to keep him in good spirits. Surgery? Not we still have news, we are waiting for the recovery time. Obviously we are worried about the Africa Cup. Could you lose the competition? Unfortunately yes, I spoke to the doctor from Nigeria and he explained to me that due to the fractures he could also lose the competition. Africa Cup. Many people are scared now because he might not be there. But this is only a medical prediction. People are now praying in Nigeria to have him maybe at least for the second phase of the Cup. Both Napoli and Nigeria are stann. or praying for him “.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee38 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Napoli remembers Diego Armando Maradona with a special shirt

2 weeks ago

probable formations and where to see it on TV

3 weeks ago

the statements on the eve of Juventus-Fiorentina

3 weeks ago

Milan v FC Porto: 1-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button