Does Part 2 emerge in Yoshinori Kitase’s end-of-year message? – Multiplayer.it

Also Yoshinori Kitase, producer of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, was part of the classic collection of end-of-year interviews by the Japanese magazine 4gamer, and in its short message seems to indicate possible news for Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Part 2 or in any case for the remake in general.

For what concern 2022Kitase reported that one of the main concepts for the new year will be the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series, adding in the new interview that “The world of Final Fantasy 7, which we have restarted with the Remake, will continue to expand in 2022”.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Cheer in the new Square Enix game

This suggests mainly news on Part 2, or the second part that should expand, if not conclude, the work started with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but it is not the only interpretation.

Immediately after, in fact, Kitase reports “I hope you are enjoying Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier”, which is the new mobile game in the style of battle royale always based on the world of Final Fantasy 7. So the statement on the game world that expands could include further parallel projects on this style, or news concerning the mobile game in question, which would clearly be somewhat disappointing for those who are waiting for news on the main game.

The fact is that the idea of ​​seeing Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Part 2 in 2022 seems really too optimistic, but it is likely that at least some news and materials in this regard may emerge in the course of the year, which also promises to be rather full of things. by Square Enix, also considering Forspoken and Final Fantasy XVI.