Does pee smell bad? It could be this problem

We must learn to listen and observe our body, it could help us to face a problem that should not be underestimated in time. In the case of urine, for example, let’s find out how.

Everything that happens in our life must always be observed, especially when it comes to our health. Here you are because it is important not to underestimate the color of the urine, the alteration of which could be a symptom of a pathology affecting the kidneys, bladder, urethra and ureters.

Normally our urine must have a yellow color, but both the altered color and odor are bells either because we are dehydrated or because we are taking medications.

But if the urine shows a darker color than normal then it indicates the presence of bilirubin in the liver. At this point, avoiding other possible causes, we must immediately contact your doctor.

The strong smell of the urine can hide a liver problem

Our language and its health they speak more than any other organ in our body. Depending on his color and appearance can be deciphered of the pathologies in progress. For example one pale tongue shows us one anemia in progress, a dry tongue hides kidney problems or diabetes.

There dark tongue associates smoking or gastritis problems. There smooth tongue hides a pathology of the liver, a tumor or severe weakness.

Not only physical but also emotional pathologies, even the language can indicate even if there is one anxiety or depression. Not only the color and appearance of the tongue, but also urine that of the eyes inside them these are certain factors that “translate” an important pathology that should not be underestimated.

In fact, we speak of jaundice, that is when the aforementioned bilirubin, that is the presence of this yellow molecule which is found in the hemoglobin of red blood cells. Self the liver fails to dispose it happens that bilirubin accumulates in the liver and the affected person has a yellow skin color.

Behind all this there are very important diseases like those linked to the pancreas, liver, blood and various infections. That is why the moment this yellowish color of the skin appears it is necessary immediately contact a doctor who will analyze everything and prevent the appearance of a pathology by now too late to treat.