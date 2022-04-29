Does Putin have a tumor or Parkinson’s? The faithful deny it, but his commitments reveal the real conditions

A tumor or Parkinson’s disease? Or Vladimir Putin, 70 years old in October, has nothing whatsoever apart from a few ailments due to age and some injury suffered while practicing martial arts or hunting in the tundra?

There health of the Russian leader has ended up even more in the crosshairs of Western intelligence since Moscow invaded Ukraine and now every public appearance is scrutinized under the microscope in order to see some symptoms, some weaknesses. But the Kremlin has put up an impenetrable wall on the

The fact is that Putin’s apparitions, since Russia attacked Ukraine, have gradually diminished, which triggers two hypotheses: he is not in excellent health or he is prudent and does not want to risk anything beyond what is necessary. One does not exclude the other, without forgetting the limitations related to the Covid pandemic.

Moreover, if the Ukrainian rival Zelensky actually risks his skin every time he leaves the armored shelters, Putin at least in Moscow and the surrounding area should not be in danger since his escort and security measures, which also include a good number of tasters of its dishes, have been greatly enhanced.

Putin’s magic circle denies any disease starting with spokesman Dmitry Peskov who replies, even in the absence of questions, that Mad Vlad’s health is “excellent”. However, the television coverage of the last meetings does not allow to exclude pathologies: the Russian leader was seen shivering repeatedly during the interview with the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko. Even speech is not always fluent, the body is rigid, sometimes awkward, tremors are noted. In short, there was talk of Parkinson’s disease. And then that face at times swollen, at times gaunt or pa: in particular, the swollen face and the “gunslinger gait”, which can be translated as “gunslinger’s walk”, have been noted several times.

And then there is the agenda, at least the official one, of the premier who saw public occasions severely rarefy. And those few are short and full of special precautions. The interlocutors are advised to keep their distance, not to extend their hand and to avoid any pleasantries.

In fact, the Tass (the news agency) and the media never refer to Putin’s health, unless he himself tells episodes related to this issue: the only time it was talked about was there. last year, when the Tsar remembered falling from his horse.

“Once they were filming me, I was training, and it happened that the horse stopped in front of a barrier and I did a somersault, literally a somersault.”

