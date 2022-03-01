Does Putin have support in Russia? The Russian leader ignores his advisers and assumes all the risk

NEW YORK – Does Russian President Vladimir Putin have the support he needs at home to wage a costly war in Ukraine?

It seems like a strange question, because after all Putin has already invaded Ukraine, which suggests that he trusts his resources. And the public image he presents is that of a warlord with the power to run the Russian state at will.

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to chair a Security Council meeting. Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP – SPUTNIK

But no leader can govern alone, and last week a series of events took place -such as Russia’s decision to limit access to Facebook and censor news on the war in Ukraine – which raise questions about the limits of political support for Putin during the conflict.

The first sign that something was wrong came on Monday, at a Russian Security Council meeting broadcast on television. Putin hoped that all the assembled officials would blindly advise him to recognize the independence of the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.that is, that the military elite participated in the show of support for the war.

President Vladimir Putin and the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin. Getty – TASS

But Sergei Naryshkin spoiled the show.

Naryshkin, director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, stammered uncomfortably when asked by Putin regarding the recognition of breakaway regions. Then he wanted to be hypercorrect and he said that Russia should recognize the breakaway republics as “part of Russia.” Impatient, Putin urged him to “speak clearly” and then disavowed it saying annexation was “not in discussion.”

The director of foreign intelligence, Sergey Naryshkin, in 2019 Photo: Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik via Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

It turned out to be a very significant momentbecause all authoritarian leaders govern by coalition, even though sometimes, as in the case of Putin, they seem to concentrate all power in their own person.

The particularities of power-sharing coalitions vary from country to country: in some cases, the leaders are backed by military forces; in others, by wealthy business leaders or other elites. But Putin’s coalition is mainly made up of “siloviki”, a group of officials who came to politics after serving in the KGB or other security services and who now hold key positions in the intelligence servicesin the military forces and in other ministries of Russia.

Russian Security Council deputy chairman and United Russia party leader Dmitry Medvedev speaks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Yekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik, Russian Government Pool Photo via AP)

“That is the system that brought him to power, and it is the system on which he has relied to consolidate his power”says Maria Popova, a political scientist specializing in Russian and Ukrainian politics at McGill University in Canada.

For decades Putin has shown a great talent for maintaining his relationships with the elites. And the structure of Putin’s governing coalition is to his advantage, says Erica de Bruin, a political scientist at Hamilton College and the author of a recent book on coups.

“When political power is more concentrated in an individual ruler – and such is the case with Putin in Russia – it can be more difficult for elites to hold that leader to account,” De Bruin says.

President Vladimir Putin leading a Security Council meeting by videoconference in Moscow on Friday. Photo by Alexei Nikolsky

However, the Russian elites still have their weight. And the visible confusion of Putin’s advisers at Monday’s meeting – including the short circuit with Naryshkin – seemed to indicate that Putin had left that decisive group out of his plans.

“He seemed to want to humiliate some of those people”Popova says, not least because of the way she spoke to Naryshkin, a prominent silovik who served in the KGB around the same time as Putin.

Putin met with his Security Council in Moscow on Monday. Photo: Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik via Reuters

Of course the harshness may have been a product of the stress of the moment. And it is remarkable that on Monday all of Putin’s advisers, including Naryshkin, finally have publicly expressed their support for the recognition of the breakaway regions.

But even the seating arrangements at Putin’s recent meetings, in which he is seen sitting at a distance from his advisers, conveys the image of a leader isolated from all, even from the elite of his governing coalition. Perhaps it is because he wants to avoid catching the coronavirus, a fear that seems to haunt the Russian leader.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia Alexei Druzhinin – Pool Sputnik Kremlin

but some analysts believe that Putin deliberately wants to give the impression that he is the kingand his advisors mere courtiers, a message that surely would not make them happy.

Putin’s actions over the past week suggest that he is mindful of the consequences of society’s anger. On Thursday and Friday, police arrested hundreds of people who took to the streets to protest against the war in cities across Russia. On Saturday, the government limited access to Facebook and other social networks for the alleged offense of publishing messages “in which the ongoing operation is described as ‘attack, invasion or declaration of war’”.

A woman detained at an anti-war protest in Moscow on Saturday. Photo: Sergey Ponomarev for The New York Times

This again leads us to wonder about the importance for Putin of maintaining his relationship with his closest circle.: “Because of the resources and reach they have, elites are the biggest threat to authoritarian leaders,” says de Bruin. “So in order to stay in power it is crucial for him to retain the support of the elites.”

Photo from one of the protests in Moscow against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on February 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)

The anger of the population before the war can lead the elites to perceive that a leader is no longer the most effective protector of their interests. And if the United States and Europe manage to impose effective sanctions against members of Putin’s elite coalition, war could become costly for them as individuals, as well as risky for Russia. (Some members of that narrow circle, including Naryshkin, have been blacklisted by the US Treasury for several yearsso it’s hard to tell if the new restrictions will have any additional effect on your finances.)

Ukraine.- Different countries have announced sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, such as the United Kingdom, which announced additional sanctions against Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov. MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / CONTACTOPHOTO

Of course this does not mean that Putin’s allies are going to turn against him because he mistreated one of them on television., nor that the discomfort of society will be enough to destabilize his presidency. Still, there are reasons to pay attention to signs of tension within Putin’s coalition. The dissatisfaction of the elite could affect Putin’s ability to react to sanctions or to the urgent need for resources for the conflict in Ukraine. AND if internal opposition increases, Putin’s political capital may be undermined and his presidency could suffer more definitive consequences.

“Two-thirds of authoritarian leaders are overthrown by their own allies,” Popova says. “If Putin pulls too much strings to increase his power at the expense of the authoritarian governing coalition, he would jeopardize his own position.”

(Translation by Jaime Arrambide)