Does Putin seek to restore the great Russian Empire?

<br />

(CNN Spanish) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine in the XXI century in the heart of Europe has raised all global alarms. Is it the real intention of Vladimir Putin to restore what was in history the great Russian Empire? That is a great unknown.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, went so far as to assure that he thinks that Vladimir Putin’s ambitions can go well beyond Ukraine and restore the Soviet Union again. Presumably he says something like that based on information from the intelligence of his country.

What Putin wants in some way is a redesign of European borders and in that redesign of European borders achieve a geopolitical claim of Europe itself to favor Russian expansionist interests.

Vladimir Putin himself totally rules out that possibility that he wants to return to the Russian Empire. What is known is that he has already said in the past that the disappearance of the Soviet Union was perhaps one of the most terrible disasters of the 20th century.

Putin believes it was a consequence of how poorly the Soviet Union was structured.

What happens when Ukraine also now wants to join NATO? Putin said that he is not willing to admit it.

The president of Russia has the support of a significant part of the Russian people, according to a poll with CNN. 50% of the Russian population is in favor of a military intervention inside Ukraine to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO as well. It is considered that something like this could mean a very significant challenge for Russian security because NATO missiles could theoretically be in this territory that is very close to Moscow.

Is the goal a new Russian Empire?

We will try to clear it up in this podcast.

PLUS: