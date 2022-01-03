World

Does Putin speak Italian? – 02.01.2022, Sputnik Italy

Photo of James Reno James Reno34 mins ago
0 23 5 minutes read

https://it.sputniknews.com/20220102/putin-speak-italiano-14446145.html

Does Putin speak Italian?

Does Putin speak Italian?

The biggest scoop of the Ciao 2021 program, which aired on the First Russian Channel on January 1st, is Putin speaking in Italian against the backdrop of the Colosseum. 02.01.2022, Sputnik Italy

2022-01-02T13: 18 + 0100

2022-01-02T13: 18 + 0100

2022-01-02T15: 21 + 0100

Italy

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/14445839_0:0:2671:1503_1920x0_80_0_0_9be249ade17b2aebd70b9e4959d26f5b.png

The final of the program, and all the comments confirm it, was exceptional. The Russian President speaks in good Italian in the background of the Colosseum and launches his favorite group, Ljube, with the song “Italia, Italia mia, da Napoli to Sicilia” (remade from the very popular “My Russia, from the Volga to the Enessei” ). A lot of fun to hear the famous Italian singers, who by chance have become “Russian” and speak Russian: Fedez, Al Bano, Matia Bazar, Toto Cutugno and the Rich and Poor. On YouTube, after less than a day, the program exceeds almost a million views and thousands of comments. Here are just a few: Alessandro Barbero: “Let’s hope it becomes a tradition every year!” great tribute of love to us. It reminds me of the Drive-in of the heyday. I just can’t feel offended. “Many post the video on their Facebook pages, many discuss, comparing it with the first edition Ciao 2020. Irina Monachesi: “We Italians, in truth, are much closer to the Russian people than they generally say. There are many characteristics that unite us to your people. This show is very well done and reflects many characteristics of the Italian music of the 70s and 80s, even under the more strictly character profile. Very good! Well done everyone! Greetings dear from Italy “. Many discussions especially on the Russian President: is it really Vladimir Putin who speaks Italian or is it a digital reconstruction, deepfake ? Many ask, like Federico Zavagnin: “everyone wonders if he was really the president”. Michele Brustia dedicates a post, questioning Il Messagero, which he believes to be deepfake. However, the opinion of Alessandro Di Rocco prevails: “Done very well and although I have not seen the original video I believe it is a video montage (deepfake). In a period like this for Russia and for Europe, people like the president of the Russian Federation would never make such video messages. “. But let’s leave this enigma alone, let’s let everyone think as they think and enjoy this show, made with love for Italy, a love that is a bit gross, perhaps to blush in some moments, but love is always love. I would like to see on the first Italian channel in prime time a program on Russia, where famous Italian singers perform in Russian, even with all the stereotypes, vodka, matryoshka, balalaika, but with a lot of love and passion. I don’t think I’ll ever see it. The author’s opinion may not match the editorial position.

Sputnik Italy

feedback.it@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Evgeny Utkin

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/798/77/7987778_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_6d4e07b965b41f9c3f810e8efa7cc584.jpg

Evgeny Utkin

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/798/77/7987778_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_6d4e07b965b41f9c3f810e8efa7cc584.jpg

News bulletin

it_IT

Sputnik Italy

feedback.it@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/14445839_322:0:2358:1527_1920x0_80_0_0_55fc5bef24995508396417adb38eb1d4.png

Sputnik Italy

feedback.it@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Italy

13:18 02.01.2022 (updated: 15:21 02.01.2022)
Evgeny Utkin - Sputnik Italy

The biggest scoop of the Ciao 2021 program, which aired on the First Russian Channel on January 1st, is Putin speaking in Italian against the backdrop of the Colosseum.

The final of the program, and all the comments confirm it, was exceptional. The Russian President speaks in good Italian in the background of the Colosseum and launches his favorite group, Ljube, with the song “Italia, Italia mia, da Napoli to Sicilia” (remade from the very popular “My Russia, from the Volga to the Enessei” ).

Very funny to hear the famous Italian singers, who by chance have become “Russian” and speak Russian: Fedez, Al Bano, Matia Bazar, Toto Cutugno and the Rich and Poor. On YouTube, after less than a day, the program exceeds almost a million views and thousands of comments. Here are just a few:

Antonio Parente: “Very good, always ironic and funny, fantastic conductor Giovanni Urganti. A show to be repeated for sure”.
Alessandro Barbero: “We hope that by now it becomes a tradition every year!”.
uendo83: “the first 20 minutes flew very high, then fell but the finish was a masterpiece!”.
LaFrancesca Cattaneo: “I see it as a great tribute of love towards us. It reminds me of the Drive-in of the heyday. I just can’t feel offended”.

Many post the video on their Facebook pages, many discuss, comparing with the first edition Ciao 2020.

Alessandra Isernia: “in this edition there has been more attention to the lyrics, a tribute to Pinocchio by Collodi, quotes from La piovra, a tribute to the Carrà (La Boda). The songs of the first edition are decidedly better! However, a product that is always extraordinarily innovative . Putin and Ljube in the final theme, excellent idea! Sign of great intelligence and irony “.
Irina Monachesi: “We Italians, in truth, are much closer to the Russian people than they generally say. There are many characteristics that unite us to your people. This show is very well done and reflects many characteristics of the Italian music of the 70s and 80s, even from a more proper character point of view. Very good! Well done everyone! Greetings dear from Italy “.
Many discussions especially on the Russian President: is it really Vladimir Putin who speaks Italian or is it a digital reconstruction, deepfake? Many ask, like Federico Zavagnin: “everyone wonders if he was really the president”.
Michele Brustia dedicates a post, questioning Il Messagero, which he believes to be deepfake.

“This is how the Russian show” Ciao 2021 “ends … the question is will it be true? Some Italian newspaper (messenger) immediately said that it is a deepfake … a couple of Russian agencies instead say that it is absolutely true. Honestly or is it deepfake really done well worthy of an Oscar, or it seems to be really him who sent a message to Italy today on the first Russian channel). Congratulations anyway to Urgan for his Show) “.

However, Alessandro Di Rocco’s opinion prevails over the answers: “Done very well and even if I have not seen the original video I think it is a video montage (deepfake). In a period like this for Russia and for Europe, people like the president of the Russian Federation would never make such video messages “.

But let’s leave this enigma alone, let’s let everyone think as they think and enjoy this show, made with love for Italy, a love that is a bit gross, perhaps to blush in some moments, but love is always love. I would like to see on the first Italian channel in prime time a program on Russia, where famous Italian singers perform in Russian, even with all the stereotypes, vodka, matryoshka, balalaika, but with a lot of love and passion. I don’t think I’ll ever see him.

The author’s opinion may not coincide with the editorial position.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno34 mins ago
0 23 5 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Alberto Livoni, the Italian aid worker detained in Ethiopia since 6 November – World released

November 14, 2021

Because Christmas is today

1 week ago

The surprising result of the elections in Bulgaria

November 15, 2021

Warsaw: “Migrants in small groups at different points”

November 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button