Does Putin speak Italian? – 02.01.2022, Sputnik Italy

Does Putin speak Italian?

Does Putin speak Italian?

The biggest scoop of the Ciao 2021 program, which aired on the First Russian Channel on January 1st, is Putin speaking in Italian against the backdrop of the Colosseum. 02.01.2022, Sputnik Italy

The final of the program, and all the comments confirm it, was exceptional. The Russian President speaks in good Italian in the background of the Colosseum and launches his favorite group, Ljube, with the song “Italia, Italia mia, da Napoli to Sicilia” (remade from the very popular “My Russia, from the Volga to the Enessei” ). A lot of fun to hear the famous Italian singers, who by chance have become “Russian” and speak Russian: Fedez, Al Bano, Matia Bazar, Toto Cutugno and the Rich and Poor. On YouTube, after less than a day, the program exceeds almost a million views and thousands of comments. Here are just a few: Alessandro Barbero: “Let’s hope it becomes a tradition every year!” great tribute of love to us. It reminds me of the Drive-in of the heyday. I just can’t feel offended. “Many post the video on their Facebook pages, many discuss, comparing it with the first edition Ciao 2020. Irina Monachesi: “We Italians, in truth, are much closer to the Russian people than they generally say. There are many characteristics that unite us to your people. This show is very well done and reflects many characteristics of the Italian music of the 70s and 80s, even under the more strictly character profile. Very good! Well done everyone! Greetings dear from Italy “. Many discussions especially on the Russian President: is it really Vladimir Putin who speaks Italian or is it a digital reconstruction, deepfake ? Many ask, like Federico Zavagnin: “everyone wonders if he was really the president”. Michele Brustia dedicates a post, questioning Il Messagero, which he believes to be deepfake. However, the opinion of Alessandro Di Rocco prevails: “Done very well and although I have not seen the original video I believe it is a video montage (deepfake). In a period like this for Russia and for Europe, people like the president of the Russian Federation would never make such video messages. “. But let’s leave this enigma alone, let’s let everyone think as they think and enjoy this show, made with love for Italy, a love that is a bit gross, perhaps to blush in some moments, but love is always love. I would like to see on the first Italian channel in prime time a program on Russia, where famous Italian singers perform in Russian, even with all the stereotypes, vodka, matryoshka, balalaika, but with a lot of love and passion. I don’t think I’ll ever see it. The author’s opinion may not match the editorial position.

