Does Rihanna sing in the square in Brussels? The video that deluded the fans

Images of Rihanna’s street performance in Brussels have spread on social media: but things are not what they seem.

Rihanna is back to perform live … but on the street! Possible? So it seems, at least according to tam tam that was unleashed in the world of social media, including Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok. In fact, in a video you can see the singer of Barbados, recently appointed official heroine of the island that has become a Republic, duet on the notes of Stay And Diamonds with the street artist Youssef Zaki in a square a Brussels. The two obviously managed to attract a large number of people, and the video of their performance immediately went around the world. But things are not what they seem, and the truth is another!

Rihanna

Does Rihanna sing on the street in Brussels?

We believed it for a few seconds. Then we remembered that RiRi no longer sings even in the most important arenas and stadiums in the world. It would be really weird he did it for few passers-by in the square. The singer in question, although very similar to her, is in fact not Rihanna, but one of her famous double, Prissioni Beatrice. A talented and great artist talent, but who is not really the Barbadian pop star. Below is the video of his performance:

Who is Prissioni Beatrice, Rihanna’s double

Priardi is a young artist of Brazilian origin, the official look-alike of the pop star of Diamonds. Long mistaken for RiRi also on social networks, she enjoyed imitating her on the street in this one duet. Mistaking her for the singer wasn’t a great sin. Just look at her photos on too Instagram And TikTok, social networks on which he works as an influencer and in which he boasts an audience not of the level of that of the Barbadian singer, but in any case very numerous, respectively over 300 thousand followers and over 2 million followers.

Here are some of his photos. The similarity is truly amazing:

