Does Russia want to negotiate on Ukraine? The response to the US announced by Washington and denied by Moscow

The United States ordered the families of diplomats in Belarus to leave the country due to the Ukrainian crisis. In a travel alert sent to all interested parties, the US State Department reported “an unusual and worrying Russian military strengthening on the Belarusian border with Ukraine” at the basis of the request addressed to the diplomats’ families. Any trip to the country is also not recommended, for which the alert level remains category 4. In recent days, the United States had already asked the families of diplomats from the embassy in Kiev to leave Ukraine. In the meantime, however, the Russian government has reportedly provided a written response to the requests made by the United States to reduce the escalation of the crisis in Ukraine. The newspaper wrote it Washington Post, citing a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity. But the circumstance is denied by the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko: the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reports it. “This does not correspond to reality,” Grushko told Ria Novosti. The news comes as the administration of US President Joe Biden perseveres in its effort to keep Russia at the negotiating table without giving in to any of the requests made by Moscow. Yesterday 30,000 Russian soldiers began to move towards the border. And the general NATO alert has risen for the maneuvers of the Russian fleet in the Sicilian channel.

