Does Russia want to use a fake video as a pretext to invade Ukraine?

John Kirby, a spokesman for the US Department of Defense, released on Thursday some new US intelligence analyzes that argue that Russia is creating a fake video to use as a pretext to justify the invasion of Ukraine. In the video, US intelligence says, a fake attack by the Ukrainian army against targets in Russian territory, or against people who speak Russian and who are in areas of Ukraine where Russian influence is strongest, would be shown. The Moscow government would also like to include very violent scenes, of explosions, corpses and destroyed buildings: fake scenes, which would be inserted to create indignation and have a seemingly solid argument for invading Ukrainian territory.

Since information is gathered by an intelligence service, which in any case is fallible from many points of view, the conclusions released by Kirby are to be taken with great caution, even if they are judged for the most part credible. It is not yet clear what Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to do, and many analysts have been wondering for weeks about his real intentions, without finding definitive and certain answers.

Some officials heard from the New York Times they said that at the moment it is not known for sure who would be preparing the video, although there are suspicions about Russian military intelligence (also known as GRU). Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, added that the United States has decided to reveal Russia’s alleged plan to dissuade the Russian government from putting it into practice.