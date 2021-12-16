Does Sanchez say hello in January? “With the approval of Suning, Inter on one of these 3”

Alexis Sanchez is finding time and great performances. The center forward has recovered Inter thanks to his class and now represents for Simone Inzaghi a real alternative for the attacking department. As Il Giorno recalls, however, his future in Milan is far from obvious: “January is approaching, both Inter and the striker could look around in search of destinations other than that of Milan. The salary of seven million. netti the year does not help and that is why there will hardly be a separation.

Easier to happen in June, when Sanchez will have another year of contract that he can honor or not. If, on the other hand, the times are anticipated, Marotta and Ausilio will have to return to the market, but at that point they will be able to use the money saved by the Chilean’s salary. A few names on the notebook are: Raspadori, Scamacca, Jovic. Young profiles. To take them you would have to take out a loan or anticipate a large investment in attack and it is not certain that Suning gives the green light“.