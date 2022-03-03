Does Selena Gomez debut romance at Dua Lipa’s concert? This is what we know

Last Tuesday March 1, 2022, Selena Gomez was present at the concert offered Dua Lipa at Madison Square Garden from New Yorkas part of his tour ‘The Future Nostalgia‘, which he attended in the company of two friends and the businessman Zen Matoshiunleashing a wave of rumours.

Photo: Archive

Does Selena Gomez debut romance at Dua Lipa’s concert?

According to Daily Mailboth kept a low profile while enjoying the show, however, they were seen together in public and the first rumors began to emerge.

Photo: Daniella Pierson

Although so much Selena Gomez What Zen Matoshi did not share anything through their social networks, her friend Danielle Pierson shared a photo of the three backstage through his official Twitter account. Instagram.

Who is Zen Matoshi?

Zen Matoshi he is a young man businessman and philanthropist who has worked as adviser and investor from Business focused on the climate technology.

Currently part of the company Hyperloop Transportation Technologies In addition, he has a master’s degree in Business Administration by the Fordham University.

Who have been Selena Gomez’s boyfriends?

The interpreter ofLose You To Love Me‘ had a five-year relationship with Justin Bieberwas also a couple The Weeknd for almost a year and then had a fleeting romance with Niall Horan on 2019.

Photo: Archive

During the last months he was also romantically linked with the basketball player Jimmy Butler and the Hollywood heartthrob, Chris Evans.