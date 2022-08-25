Does Selena Gomez have a new partner? This would be her rumored boyfriend — FMDOS

Selena Gomez He is living his best moment after turning 30 years old. The celebrity is in Italy enjoying the summer and has been happier than ever with her close circle.

The businesswoman and creator of Rare Beauty is resting after intense weeks of promoting her beauty line and her work on the series Only Murders in the Building.

But in the paparazzi photographs it has been possible to see Selena Gomez with whom would be his rumored new partner, Andrea fervolino. Both shared with their friends on a luxury yacht lying in the sun and then playing in the water.

Andrea Iervolino He was very affectionate with the actress, while she smiled at all times. Both had already been seen in 2019, but now their meeting was something more than professional.

Selena Gomez on vacation in Italy. pic.twitter.com/tWKSmJc2N9 — Selena Gomez Candids (@SACandids) August 7, 2022

Selena Gomez celebrating her birthday with Andrea Iervolino on a yacht on vacation in Italy pic.twitter.com/j1F1WV2LGx — ⚕️ (@SELENAPlNK) August 5, 2022

Selena Gomez with Italian film producer Andrea Lervoliono in Positano, Italy. pic.twitter.com/9lPlh3F0Ow — Selena Media Spain (@SelMedia_es) August 3, 2022

Who is Andrea Iervolino?

The rumored new couple Selena Gomez He is a film producer, of Italian and Canadian nationality.

Although this is not the first time that they have been linked together, a source close to the actress assures that the actress is not dating anyone in particular and that she is only living her best moment.

Although others claim that Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino they were affectionate at her birthday party, dancing and cuddling through the night.

The producer is 33 years old, is an official ambassador of Italian cinema and has received several awards for his work.

Andrea met Selena when he produced the movie The Dubious Battle, in which she starred in 2016. From there they formed a friendship that they have maintained to this day, since the producer is constantly traveling around the world.

Selena Gomez’s desire to be a mother

In a recent interview that the artist had, she revealed several of her aspirations in her life. “I hope to be married and be a mother. Eventually, I will get tired of all this, so I will probably dedicate most of my life to philanthropy before I am at peace, “explained the actress after turning 30 years.

About your point of view, Selena Gomez He assured that it is due to his personality that he is an extremist, such as his decision to completely leave social networks. “So I got rid of my Instagram on my phone and gave that power to my assistant. So everything I post, I just text to you instead of having to worry about turning it on and off. I don’t even know my password.”

Even so Selena Gomez reveals that this has given him a plus in how he develops his friendship with others, since by not knowing what they do in their lives through social networks, he gains “real time” and a unique connection.

