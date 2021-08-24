Does Selena Gomez still think about Justin Bieber? Here’s what happened

Well, make yourself comfortable because this story could be the script for any American sitcom. Probably fans of the couple Selena Gomez – Justin Bieber are still dreaming, despite the Canadian singer being now married to Hailey Baldwin Bieber for about three years. So, let’s go in order. Selena published a TikTok a few days ago that rekindled hopes of an alleged flashback with Justin who, in reality, he could soon be a dad (but we will come back to this in a very short time).

Here, fans are fantasizing about their past relationship. The gossip was triggered by a TikTok by Selena in which she mimes a voiceover in lip-sync that says: “So you’re telling me you can read his birth chart, but not i alarm bells?“. After a very short pause he says “Sis“(Sister). Who are you referring to? Several TikTok users are sure: to Justin. But it doesn’t stop there. Someone also noticed a reference to the song Lose You To Love Me (2020) in which Selena talks about alarm bells. And it is not just any song, but it marks the definitive epilogue of the love story with the voice of Peaches.

Justin Bieber to be a dad? Let’s be clear!

To complete the picture, still in these days there is the news according to which Hailey would be pregnant. It all started with a post published by Justin on his Instagram profile: in the black and white shot he and Hailey are portrayed and the caption reads: “Mum and dad“. Needless to say, the web has gone crazy. All nice except that, shortly after, the same model clarified: “Perhaps it would be better if I wrote ‘Dog mum and dad’ before anyone can misrepresent it“. So won’t they become parents of a baby? It seems not, even if it is somewhat strange that Justin, followed by 184 million followers, was so careless not to specify that it was a little dog. I mean, guys, do you have to tell us something? We are ready to celebrate with you! Selena Gomez maybe not.

