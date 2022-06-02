Does Shakira dedicate the devastating lyrics of ‘Te congratulations’ to Piqué?

Tflush the rumors of infidelity of Gerard Hammered and its possible separation from Shakirathe singer’s last song could have a clear message for her still partner.

This Wednesday in the “Mamarazzis” podcast, the news was released regarding a possible infidelity of the Barcelona defender, who was discovered with another woman and who that would cause his separation from Shakira.

this 2022, the Colombian star released the song “I congratulate you”and after what happened this day could have a clear message for the defender culé and what he is currently living for.

The theme was released in April and it is a collaboration with the Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, whose lyrics are spiteful, said journalist Laura Fa.

song phrases



The song has phrases like “to complete you I broke into pieces“, “I realized that yours is false“, “I congratulate you, how well you act”, among others.

The chorus of the song and the part that is repeated the most says: “I congratulate you, how well you act, I have no doubt about that, With your role continues, It looks good on you is show”.

Next, the complete lyrics of the song “I congratulate you” and its video:

To complete you I broke into pieces

They warned me, but I didn’t listen

I realized that yours is false

It was the drop that overflowed the glass

don’t tell me you’re sorry

That seems sincere but I know you well and I know you lie

I congratulate you, how well you act

Of that I have no doubt

With your paper continues

It looks good on you, it’s a show

I congratulate you, how well you act

I have no doubt about that

With your paper continues

That show suits you

I congratulate you, how well you act

I don’t buy that cheap philosophy

I’m sorry, I don’t ride that bike anymore

I can’t stand two-faced people

I put my hands on the fire for you

And you treat me like one more of your cravings

Your wound did not open my skin, but it did open my eyes

I have them red from crying so much for you

And now it turns out that you feel it

It sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie

I congratulate you, how well you act

Of that I have no doubt

With your paper continues

That show suits you

I congratulate you, how well you act

Of that I have no doubt

With your paper continues

That show suits you

I congratulate you, how well you act

Speaking to you clearly, I don’t need you (Yeah)

You lost someone authentic (Ah)

Something told me why we didn’t flow’ (Wuh!)

It’s going to sting you when you remember’ how we ate’ (Yah!)

As before’ (Hey)

You on your back leaning on the steering wheel (Hey)

Burning down the tranquilizer

I did not block you from the networks so that you can see the other one in La Mercede (Yah!)

Don’t tell me’ more history’, I don’t want to know

How come I’ve been so blind and couldn’t see

You should be given an Oscar, you’ve done so well

I congratulate you, how well you act

Of that I have no doubt

With your paper continues

That show suits you

I congratulate you, how well you act

Of that I have no doubt

With your paper continues

That show suits you

I congratulate you, how well you act