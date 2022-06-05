Does Shakira’s new song, ‘Te congratulations’, confirm Piqué’s infidelity?

Last Thursday, April 21, Shakira and the singer Rauw Alejandro premiered their new single and video, ‘Te congratulations’ which refers to infidelity and is aligned with the sentimental situation that the singer is experiencing, since it is rumored that her partner, Bernabéu footballer Gerard Piqué was unfaithful to him.

However, the infidelity has not been confirmed, but on the morning of this Saturday, June 4, the separation of the couple was confirmed, through a press release, which states: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, indicates the short letter.

Regarding the song released more than a month ago, it says: “to complete you I broke into pieces, they warned me, but I didn’t listen, I realized that yours is false, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Don’t tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie. I congratulate you, how well you act like that, I have no doubt with your role, continue, that show looks good on you”.

Next, the artist points out in the song: “I don’t buy that cheap philosophy, I’m sorry, I don’t ride that motorcycle anymore, I can’t stand two-faced people. I put my hands on the fire for you and you treat me like one more of your cravings. Your wound did not open my skin, but my eyes did, they are red from crying so much for you.

The video was filmed in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and directed by the Catalan Jaume de la Iguana, recognized for having been in charge of other videos such as ‘I fell in love’by Shakira, either ‘Is not the same’by Alejandro Sanz.

In addition, in the video, the Barranquillera continues to show herself with her elaborate and tight costumes, with her traditional dances of chest, hips and this time, with a robotic routine that plays with the theme of the song.

Shakira and Pique

Shakira45, and Piqué, 35, began a romantic relationship in 2010, but they did not make it official until the following year.

Although they did not marry, they had two children, Milan and Sasha, born in 2013 and 2015.

With more than 60 million records sold, the Colombian star is an interpreter of hits like “Waka Waka”, “Loba” or “Hips don’t lie”.

On his side, Piqué is one of the most successful defenders in the history of Spanish football, both with Barcelona, ​​with which he won three Champions Leagues, and with the national team, with which he won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship. .

In 2015, Piqué and Shakira organized a dinner where the leaders of Barcelona met those of the Japanese online trading giant Rakuten, which allowed the club to achieve one of its juiciest advertising contracts.

The footballer is the owner of the Kosmos investment fund, which acquired the Davis Cup tennis tournament in 2018 for around 2,500 million euros (2,679 million dollars).

Piqué, who completed a master’s degree at Harvard, also recently generated controversy in Spain for his intermediation in the organization of the Spanish soccer Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

For its part, the “gossip” related to the separation of Shakira and Piqué began a few days ago, after the couple stopped showing themselves together, both on social networks and on the streets of Barcelona. However, the scandal broke out when the media in that city began to spread the reason for the separation: infidelity.

*With information from AFP.