Does Sienna Miller have a husband? This actress has been engaged twice

Actress Sienna Miller currently stars in Anatomy of a Scandal as a devoted wife caught up in her husband’s scandal, but is she a real-life wife? Sienna is known for her acting talents in films such as Factory Girl and The Edge of Love, and her portrayal of Tippi Hedren in The Girl earned her a BAFTA in 2012.

But fans want to know: what’s going on with his love life? Does Sienna have a husband? This is what we know.

Source: Getty Images Does Sienna Miller have a husband?

Like many celebrities, Sienna is private about her personal life, but several of her notable relationships developed in the public eye. After starring in the movie Alfie with Jude Law, the couple began dating and quickly became engaged on December 24, 2004. However, in July 2005, Jude publicly apologized to Sienna for having an affair with her children’s babysitter. . The couple tried to salvage their engagement before officially splitting in 2006.

Sienna became the subject of a media scandal in 2008 when she began having an affair with fellow actor Balthazar Getty, who was married at the time. She later sued two British tabloids for publishing photos exposing the matter to the public. Balthazar later reconciled with his wife, but Sienna would not be in a relationship again until late 2009.

Source: Getty Images

In December 2009, Sienna and Jude tried again after spending time apart starring in separate Broadway shows. The couple even vacationed in Barbados with Law’s three children the same year. Sadly, in February 2011, the couple broke up again, this time for good.

Shortly after her split from Jude, Sienna began dating actor Tom Sturridge. The couple was together from 2011 to 2015 and they share one child, a daughter named Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge. Since her breakup with Tom, Sienna has been linked with her fellow actors Josh Hartnett and Rhys Ifans. She also recently got engaged to David Zwirner’s Chief Content Officer, Lucas Zwirner.

Source: Getty Images

According to Page Six, Lucas and Sienna became a couple in January 2020 and quickly got engaged before calling it quits in August of the same year. Though he apparently briefly dated model/actress Cara Delevingne in early 2022, it looks like Sienna is dating again with a new boyfriend in tow.

Recently, Page Six reported that Sienna’s new boyfriend is actor and model Oli Green. The couple was recently photographed by paparazzi attending a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden on February 3, 2022. Sienna and Oli also made their first public appearance at Vanity’s Oscars after-party. Fair of 2022.

Source: Getty Images

It looks like Sienna doesn’t currently have a husband, but she’s enjoying having a new boyfriend!

