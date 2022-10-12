Does “sped up”, this new way of consuming music reflect our society?

While some focus on the economic side of this phenomenon, other specialists are more interested in its societal aspect. “I see it as the symbol of our relationship to time and online consumption. It’s like when you listen to your voicemail messages on WhatsApp in a hurry, because you’re in a hurry. On TikTok, we have no right to slowness or silence.”, worries Julien Marchal, a French composer, interviewed by Le Monde. Indeed, one cannot help making the link with the speed watching where the speed listeningwhich consists of consuming content (series, videos, audio books, podcasts, etc.) by increasing the reading speed. It’s a genre that has found its place on TikTok, with short and mass-consumed videos.

But why the speed up is it also appreciated? “Music, especially fast music, causes a lot of activity in the brain“says Emmelyne Jack, a PhD student in neurology at the University of Melbourne. “Listening to music increases the release of a neurotransmitter called dopamine, the ‘happiness hormone’ often associated with pleasure. Every time we listen to a song we like, we essentially reward ourselves at the neurochemical level” she continues. However, it is important to warn against overstimulation. She can lead to shorter attention spans and cause difficulty concentrating. According to the neurologist, this rapid need to consume dopamine is not surprising in humans. Accelerated songs would therefore be a music’s response to the sudden changes in our society and the decrease in our attention span online. Therefore, this popularity of speed up represents a change in the way we consume music.