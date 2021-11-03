Does the 110% Superbonus drive the Furniture Bonus?

Superbonus 110% and Mobile Bonus: can the two tax breaks be combined? Or rather, does the use of one allow access to the other? He talks about it Tax Subjecti, explaining the logic behind the subsidy for the purchase of furniture to furnish a house subject to building renovation.

Superbonus 110% and mobile bonuses together: the response of the tax authorities

The doubt arises from a taxpayer whose condominium is using the Superbonus 110% to carry out thermal insulation interventions on the envelope (thermal coat) and the replacement of the centralized boiler. These interventions, according to art. 119 of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) allow access to the change of fixtures in the individual real estate units as a towed intervention. In the same way, is it possible to request the furniture bonus in the individual units, considering that the facilitation is normally provided in the case of replacement of the external frames with modification of the material or type of frame?

What is the Furniture Bonus

We remind you that the Furniture Bonus consists of a dIrpef allowance of 50% for the purchase of furniture and large household appliances of a class not lower than A + (A or higher for ovens and washer-dryers), intended for furnishing a building undergoing renovation. The concession is also valid for purchases made in 2021, but can only be requested by those who carry out an intervention of building renovation started on January 1, 2020.

They fall under the facilitated furniture beds, wardrobes, chests of drawers, bookcases, desks, tables, chairs, bedside tables, sofas, armchairs, sideboards, as well as mattresses and lighting devices that constitute a necessary completion of the furnishings of the property being renovated.

The amount can also be considered transport and assembly costs of the goods purchased, provided that the expenses themselves were incurred with the payment methods required to take advantage of the deduction (bank transfer, credit or debit cards).

They are not eligible, on the other hand, purchases of doors, flooring (for example, parquet), curtains and draperies, as well as other furnishing accessories.

The deduction must be divided among those entitled to

ten annual installments of the same amount and is calculated on a total amount:

not more than 10,000 euros for expenses incurred in 2020;

for expenses incurred in 2020; p for 2021 the expenditure ceiling on which to calculate the deduction has been raised to 16,000 euros ,

the expenditure ceiling on which to calculate the deduction has been raised to , according to the bill of the Budget Law 2022 this amount next year could be reduced to 5,000 euros.

To take advantage of the discount it is necessary that the work start date is prior to that in which the expenses for the purchase of furniture and large household appliances are incurred and must be proved by presenting the building permits or the substitutive declaration of notoriety deed.

The taxpayer who carries out renovations on several real estate units will be entitled to the benefit several times. The maximum amount of expenditure must, in fact, be reported

to each housing unit object of renovation.

The documents to be kept are:

proof of payment (bank transfer receipt, transaction receipt, for payments by credit or debit card, debit documentation on the current account);

invoices for the purchase of goods, showing the nature, quality and quantity of the goods and services acquired. The receipt showing the purchaser’s tax code, together with the indication of the nature, quality and quantity of the goods purchased, is equivalent to the invoice.

Can Bonus Mobili be used with towed intervention?

Condition to take advantage of the furniture and household appliances bonuses are therefore determined on the properties intended to house such assets

building interventions. Among these, the interventions on the individual real estate units for the recovery of the building heritage provided for in letters b), c) and d) of thearticle 3

of the Consolidated Law on Building (Presidential Decree No. 380/2001), i.e. extraordinary maintenance, restoration and conservative rehabilitation, building renovation.

In the present case, given that the replacement of fixtures with modification of material or type of fixture in the individual real estate units is part of the extraordinary maintenance interventions, the taxpayer can request the Furniture Bonus and can also use it through discount on invoice or credit assignment (circular no. 30/2020).