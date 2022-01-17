Does the British Prime Minister’s office have a drinking problem?

In the UK, there has been discussion for weeks about parties organized by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office during the acute phases of the coronavirus pandemic, when the rest of Brits were not allowed to organize or participate in such events. In the last few days, in particular, various testimonies have emerged on the huge use of alcohol at these parties: the Telegraph for example, he told of the time when an official was sent to buy bottles of wine to put in a suitcase, the Times headlined a recent article about staff members getting drunk on sofas at the prime minister’s office at 10 Downing Street, London.

An article published on Sunday by Guardian and that a lot is being circulated, he argues that habitual drinking has been part of the prime minister’s office culture for years, and that perhaps it should be admitted that “at 10 Downing Street they have serious problems with alcohol.”

The author of the article is called Sonia Khan and between 2015 and 2019 she was an advisor to Sajid Javid, several times minister and undersecretary during the governments led by David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson, currently in office as Minister of Health .

Khan says that before attending the prime minister’s office she was ready for “long hours of work, low pay – those who work with the prime minister earn less than other departments – and addiction to caffeine. But I was not ready for the culture of alcohol that I had the opportunity to see since my first week of work ».

Contrary to the testimonies that have been circulating in the last few days, these were not daily encounters with drunk people throwing up all over the place, but a more subtle form of reliance on alcohol: a glass or two between meetings, a quick sortie. at the pub, the Red Lion, to celebrate the end of the week, the farewell to a colleague or the shared commiseration for being assigned to the death shift, that of the weekend. And if the week got off to a bad start, I remember that a group of colleagues in particular organized “Prosecco Tuesdays” to drown their sorrows. Nobody considered them “parties”, because they drank in or around the office. The only exceptions were the famous Christmas parties and “rebellious” trips abroad, where midnight swims after drinking were common.

Such behavior would simply be unacceptable in most European countries. But the UK is still a country where drinking with your colleagues, perhaps at the end of a working week, is often the norm. And in which according to the NGO Drinkaware “since the 1980s the increasing consumption of alcohol has generally been explained by its wider diffusion and increasingly lower prices, combined with a culture of large episodic drinking during weekends and various celebrations. “.

Khan then argues that some of these events were organized in a well-intentioned way: to gratify and make employees feel appreciated and appreciated by employees and officials who earned less than others, and to include all members of the office, therefore also women, avoiding the consumption of alcohol was reserved for small groups of men.

Khan also recalls that in recent years the consumption of alcohol was even higher: “in the days of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, for example, drinking during the day and keeping small refrigerators under the desk were even more common habits.” More recently, former Gordon Brown spokesman Damian McBride told al Times that at the time “I was a highly functional alcoholic: alcohol was the fuel that allowed me to work incredibly long shifts.” Politic instead recalls that two of the twentieth-century politicians best known for drinking alcohol were two British prime ministers, Winston Churchill and Herbert Asquith.

It is a habit that is also found in the seat of the British Parliament. “Drinking alcohol is practically a sport in Westminster,” the magazine noted recently New Statesman: «What happens in your bars is often as important as what happens in the hall of the House of Commons; without his white wine consumed lukewarm, the entire political class would collapse ».

Khan concludes his article by writing that many intelligent people may wonder why the prime minister’s employees may have thought such behavior was acceptable: and the answer is that for a long time they have been the norm, and that they have never caused any problems, not even. of image.

“We should also decide that it is not sustainable for any workplace to reward stressed and underpaid employees with alcohol; nor should it be the example the government decides to set to companies across the country, ”Khan wrote.