Does ‘The Call’, starring Halle Berry, have an alternate ending? Details

The Call is the perfect movie for anyone interested in an exciting crime drama. The 2013 film was recently added to the Netflix streaming platform. It stars Halle Berry and Abigail Breslin in the lead roles of a 911 operator and a kidnapping victim, respectively. Halle’s character makes a huge mistake handling a 911 phone call and feels that she must do everything in her power to fix the terrible situation.

She goes to great lengths to locate a missing teen to save her life before a serial killer gets away with it. Does the call have an alternate ending? The film is based on a true story? And what kind of salary do 911 dispatchers earn?

Does 'The Call' have an alternate ending?

It turns out that there is an alternate ending that viewers of The Call can see. According to Collider, the alternate ending isn’t too crazy, life-changing, or different. They reported: “The alternate ending is really an extended ending with Halle and Breslin walking off into the sunset. There is nothing juicy here.

The film received poor reviews from audiences despite grossing over $51 million on a $13 million budget. Based on box office numbers, it did quite well. Is it possible that it could have done better with the audience if the alternate ending had been used instead?

Is 'The Call' based on a true story?

The Call tells such a devastating story that it would be unfortunate if it were based on a true story. According to HITC, it’s not based on a true story at all, and that’s good news! The screenplay was written by Richard D’Ovidio, the same man who came up with 13 Ghosts and Exit Wounds.

He collaborated with his wife, Nicole, who was inspired after hearing an interview with a 911 operator on the radio. The story they came up with and the character Halle played on screen are fictional.

Halle was unable to get character advice from any real-life person who experienced what happened in the script. Instead, she had to do some research on her own. According to Hollywood Chicago, she “heard [911] calls [and] he even took some of them in his training program.”

Halle spent time in a call center paying attention to how things looked, how people acted, and more. Her observations were helpful because she was able to play a very believable 911 operator.

What is the salary of a typical 911 dispatcher?

The average 911 dispatcher salary ranges from $36,400 to $46,700 according to Salary.com. The site mentions that the pay range for this job position can vary based on “education, certifications, additional skills, and the number of years you’ve spent in your profession.”

The site also mentions that many 911 dispatcher jobs come with benefits including Social Security, 401(k), disability, healthcare, pension, and more. Since the job of a 911 dispatcher is considered emotionally draining, intense, and stressful, it could be argued that the salary should be a bit higher.

The Call is available to stream on Netflix now.

