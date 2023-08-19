Tricks

Does the car no longer start? The trick to get you back on track immediately

Elton Gardner
Being broken down is one of the worst situations for a motorist – here’s what to do in the event of a dead battery.

It happens, in the life of every motorist, to get into your own car, turn the key and see that the vehicle won’t start or stops on the side of the road and you can’t get back on the road; in the vast majority of cases it is the fault of the car battery.

Damaged car, the tricks to get it running again
Does the car no longer start? These are the tricks to get you back on track

This is because of the car battery drain it is one of the most frequent problems that can occur: so here is what to do and what are the tricks to get your car back to normal immediately.

Discharged car battery, the tricks to restart

The car battery that runs out is one of the problems that most often happens to motorists, but also one of the easiest to solve. If the car does not start thanks to the battery, there are mainly two solutions; Push start or use cables. The latter represents the most valid trick, as well as the safest to make the car start again without problems.

Dead car battery? Here's how to recharge it.
Dead car battery? Here are the tricks to restart

A very simple method that involves the help of another car and which is expected to connect the wiresia both cars, obviously turned off, with the red terminals in the positive poles and the black ones in the negative ones. Once this is done, it is enough to start the car with the charged battery to pass it to the damaged one and that’s it.

The first optionmore artisanal, it represents the most immediate trick: putting it into practice is indeed enough engage second gear by depressing the clutch and push the car. At this point, when the car has picked up some speed, release the clutch pedal and accelerate immediately; this will allow the engine to start. However, this operation is not recommended on cars with a catalytic silencer because it can damage the catalytic converter.

Another method used until a few years ago to restart a car with a discharged battery was the so-called starter, that is, using a tool that was connected to the battery that recharged it in a short time. Today, however, with the electronic complexity of modern cars, the use of the starter is highly discouraged, unless it is a recently manufactured model that does not give excessive current signals.

How to prevent your car battery from draining

A discharged car battery may be due to a fault – and in that case it must be replaced – but many times this problem does not derive from a real fault. There are several reasons why this can happen and, precisely for this reason, there are behaviors to adopt so that this does not happen.

Summer heat, for example, can cause a number of problems for vehicles, and a dead battery is one of them. High temperatures can speed up the evaporation process of the acid inside the battery, reducing its ability to store energy. This can lead to a decrease in battery performance and even to its complete loss of charge.

For this reason, especially on the hottest days, one solution may be to try to park the car in the shade to reduce the risk of overheating and prolong battery life. Regular battery checks, especially during the summer, can help, as can checking the fluid level inside and making sure the terminals are clean and securely connected.

