Does the controversial level of school shooting have anything to do with it? – Multiplayer.it

Ready or Not has lost their publisher, with Team 17 that will no longer take care of the publication of the game, which in effect becomes a fully indie title by the Void Interactive team, just a few days after the controversial announcement of a level set during a shooting in a school.

Ready or Not, which has been ranked first on Steam for days and continues to have considerable success, is a tactical shooter in which a group of special agents SWAT they have to deal with various threats in high-risk situations. Among these, in the near future, there could be a level set during a school shooting, at least according to what one of the developers reported.

On Reddit, the developer known as “Gruntr” on Reddit answered in the affirmative to the question of whether or not you could see such a layer within Ready or Not, which obviously got some arguments. A few days later, Void Interactive announced the decision of part with Team 17 to continue with independent management of the game.

For its part, Team 17 simply reported wishing the team the best, after both companies “decided to mutual agreement“to separate. So there is no evidence that the events are connected, even if the timing is rather suspicious, also considering how Ready or Not is doing very well on Steam, but many suspect that the decision on a possible such level may have generated a conflict between the publisher and the development team.