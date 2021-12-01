Does the EU cancel Christmas? No, but let’s do it like the mayor of Madrid

The European Commission fell victim to itself and withdrew the guidelines on inclusive communication which sparked controversy and discussion in the 24 hours following their publication. The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, explained that the purpose of the document was “to illustrate the diversity of European culture and show the inclusive nature of the European Commission towards all walks of life and the beliefs of European citizens”. Obviously not achieved.

“It is not a mature document”

To understand each other, we are talking about the internal circular (but not “secret” as written by someone) in which officials in Brussels were suggested, among other things, to replace, in communications, “Christmas” with “holidays” and names like “Maria” and “Giovanni” with “Malika” and “Julio”. By dint of including all the others, in fact, Christians could feel excluded: “The published version of the guidelines does not serve adequately” in order to “show the inclusive nature of the Commission,” admitted the commissioner. ‘It is not a mature document and it does not meet all of the Commission’s quality standards.’

Well so, even if to think that such a document had the objective of “canceling Christmas”, preventing European citizens from calling their children Mary and John, or eliminating the Christian roots of Europe, is objectively an exaggeration. However, we are not so naïve as to believe that the indications on the language to be used in the buildings of the European bureaucracy are only polite advice among colleagues written by Pollyanna, if anything they stupidly reflect the politically correct tics of those who think that a certain type of language is offensive, and in the name of inclusiveness he comes up with grotesque solutions such as suggesting not to use “miss” and “mister” anymore in order not to hurt those who do not identify with a specific sex.

The post on Christmas of the mayor of Madrid

That the protagonist of Christmas is no longer Baby Jesus is not a novelty of 2021, but a known story for some time (in 2013 Tempi dedicated the cover of the December 25 issue to “Jesus banished”), in the Anglo-Saxon world for years they say “Happy holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas”, and this year the famous Christmas light installations on Carnaby Street in London are dedicated to butterflies instead of Santa Claus (too divisive?). But blaming him for the bureaucratic de-Christianization of the West is a little too easy: the Commission’s guidelines – rightly withdrawn, in the face of those who hastened to explain that “it’s not true” – did not want to forcefully impose by law a new language for all Europeans, nor to cancel a tradition, if anything they received in a grotesque and worrying way the spirit of the time that has already made its way in the West.

This is why, among the many reactions of those who have tweeted against Europe, or announced parliamentary questions, it is worth noting the courageous simplicity of the mayor of Madrid, the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who like last year he wanted to make the city crib at the Porta del Sol, and inaugurating it he has said: «After two thousand years we continue to celebrate this mystery of a Child born in Bethlehem in a crib, and whom they called the Messiah, the Savior. That Child, whom the shepherds and the wise men adored, and whom Herod wanted to kill, bore a teaching that had never been felt with such force and that would have resounded until today: “The truth will set you free”. No wonder that Christianity was the germ of the European Union, in the so-called “Christianity”, of the founding of universities in the world, or of the Spanish enterprise in America, which was mainly a Christian enterprise, and therefore of love and brotherhood: of hybridisation ».

“The Christian message, whether one has faith or not, permeates our way of living as persons and as a society: caring for the sick, children, the poor, solidarity in shared fatigue and joy, the attempt to reintegrate into society prisoners, justice, forgiveness and hope. They are aspirations that we share and unite us, they are a horizon to which we aspire. The reward of this search for truth, through love, is freedom. The Western Christian world has always desired freedom, even if it has had falls, or made mistakes; and it was a school of freedom for the rest of the world, also a refuge and protection for those who had lost it. For this reason this tradition every year is much more than a simple tradition: Christmas and the crib show the relevance of this commitment to truth, freedom and love, which must guide every human life worthy of the name. It is our history itself, the reason for our daily efforts, and the future to which we aspire, with joy and hope ». And there is no guideline that holds.