Does the free demo arrive today on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S?

CD Projekt RED has announced a special livestream scheduled for today at 16:00 (Italian time), we do not know exactly what the contents of the broadcast will be but in the communication on social networks explicit reference is made to Cyberpunk 2077.

One of the news should concern the announcement of the next-gen patch of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, apparently available as of this afternoon, according to the latest rumors. The game has already appeared in the optimized section for Xbox Series X / S on the Microsoft Store, the drop of the update should therefore be imminent.

But there is more because a banner appeared (and then quickly removed) on the Spanish site 3D Juegos also seems to suggest the arrival of a Cyberpunk 2077 playable demo always available from today on the current generation consoles of Sony and Microsoft. The demo will presumably serve to allow skeptics to try the news of the next-gen patch firsthand and thus push the sales of the game thanks to the graphic and technical update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.

