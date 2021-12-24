Does the Green Pass become a microchip under the skin?

For those who are always afraid of losing the Green Pass or forgetting it at home, thus finding themselves to stay out of cinemas, clubs and restaurants, a Swedish start-up has found the final solution: implanting the green certificate under the skin through a microchip. Farewell to mobile phones who leave us in time of need or on paper certificates full of wrinkles and folds: it will be enough to lend an arm or a shoulder and that’s it.

The conspiracy theorists will jump on the chair: the microchips under the skin to record human beings they are an ancient workhorse of some conspiracy theories. Don’t panic, here and now it’s all about convenience: the Green Pass can be easily inserted, with an intervention that costs 100 euros and must obviously be carried out in a specialized facility by medical or paramedical personnel. The microchip it can also be easily removed, as it was put.

Once entered, just bring the smartphone or the dedicated reader closer and the Green Pass obtained with vaccination or negative swab will be displayed. It does not have to be extracted every time to update it, but it will do so automatically via an application on a smartphone: once inserted, it can be used to load the data you want.

We do not know how many people will find this solution convenient, but certainly the microchips under the skin, which today look like science fiction, they are destined to become a medium like any other in the not too distant future: we could use them to identify ourselves, but also to pay or to call. Goodbye driving licenses or documents, in the future we will always carry them with us without fear of theft, mistakes or exchanges.

Concerns around using these devices are obviously legitimate: as regards the idea of ​​the Swedish company, the leaders ensure that these are devices that do not produce waves of any kind and that are activated only from the outside, do not have an internal battery and moreover they can neither track nor identify us.