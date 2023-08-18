Does the institute for the elderly disappear?



Twins born in homeopathic hospital

The National Institute for Older Adults is celebrating its 44th anniversary and has been a strong promoter of the Inter-American Convention on the Rights of Older Persons and they condemn the President’s initiative to merge (disappear) the Institute into the Secretariat of Welfare. Today it is a decentralized body with autonomy and self-management capability. With the mission of contributing to the well-being of the elderly in the country, by guaranteeing the enjoyment and exercise in conditions of equality of all human rights and fundamental freedoms; as well as their full inclusion, integration and participation in economic, political and social life. Merge it with the Welfare Secretariat: it will remove presence, dilute programmes, narrow focus to aid programs and negatively impact what it has worked on for 44 years. They call on the Jalisco Pro Inclusion and Equality Collective to cancel said initiative.

Multiple or twin pregnancies pose a risk to the health of the mother and fetus from the first week until birth and postpartum; However, experts at the National Homeopathic Hospital of the Ministry of Health have confirmed that they can decrease with sufficiently comprehensive medical follow-up. On August 8, two deliveries coincided in the said hospital. The first patient arrived at the HNH emergency department with a diagnosis of 37.3 weeks’ gestation, twins, irregular labor and uterine activity, for which she was admitted to tocosurgical. Unit where caesarean sections were performed without complications. The first male was born at 12:35 pm, weighing 2 kg 740 g and measuring 49 cm in length. Two minutes later, at 12:37 pm, his twin brother was born, weighing 2 kg 925 g and 51 cm in length.

The second patient also presented at HNH on 8 August, a little over 38 weeks pregnant with twins, for which a caesarean section was scheduled on 9 August. However, when she was admitted to the hospital, a diagnosis of preeclampsia was made without any severity criteria, so, as a precaution, it was decided to perform a cesarean section on the same day. A baby girl weighing 2 kg 195 grams and 46 cm long was born at 7:43 pm. A minute later, at 7:44 pm, her twin sister was born, weighing 2 kg 635 g and 44.5 cm in length. Daniel Jimenez Diaz, head of the HNH Pediatric Service, explained that male twins require special care after delivery; This is common when it comes to multiple pregnancies and most babies are born prematurely or late. In this case, the children presented a picture of transient tachypnea (rapid breathing) of the newborn due to the immaturity of their organs, and this phenomenon resolved over a period of time between 48 and 72 hours, so the children received minimal Oxygen supply and satisfactory response as a precautionary measure, said the head of the Pediatric Area. Jesus Fernández Nava, specialist at the HNH Obstetrics and Gynecology Service, explained that it is essential to monitor pregnancy from the first weeks, with frequent ultrasounds to monitor the proper development of both fetuses. Twin or multiple pregnancy has characteristics that warrant special attention for patients, as it increases the risk of preeclampsia, preterm labor, and gestational diabetes. Fernandez Nava explained that, during the surgical event, the mother is at increased risk of bleeding, loss of uterine tone, and other complications, which must be closely monitored. Dr. Marcela Islas López, who attended twin births, explained the types of twin pregnancies; Those at lowest risk are those who have two placentas and two sacs, as happened in these cases. The main complication of twin pregnancy is preterm birth, so it is important to do everything possible so that they arrive on time. For one of the mothers with this type of pregnancy, receiving care at HNH on August 8, Andrea Lizeth Santos Cáceres, “was a unique and very rewarding experience. I’ll get a double prize!” He said he was very excited when he found out there were two of them: “I’ve been waiting for them and now the moment has come.” Also provides allopathy services till Gynecology and Obstetrics.

