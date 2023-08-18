Health

Does the institute for the elderly disappear?

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner17 hours ago
0 30 3 minutes read


Health
Friday 18 August 2023

health capsule

Elsa Rodriguez Osorio

  • Twins born in homeopathic hospital

The National Institute for Older Adults is celebrating its 44th anniversary and has been a strong promoter of the Inter-American Convention on the Rights of Older Persons and they condemn the President’s initiative to merge (disappear) the Institute into the Secretariat of Welfare. Today it is a decentralized body with autonomy and self-management capability. With the mission of contributing to the well-being of the elderly in the country, by guaranteeing the enjoyment and exercise in conditions of equality of all human rights and fundamental freedoms; as well as their full inclusion, integration and participation in economic, political and social life. Merge it with the Welfare Secretariat: it will remove presence, dilute programmes, narrow focus to aid programs and negatively impact what it has worked on for 44 years. They call on the Jalisco Pro Inclusion and Equality Collective to cancel said initiative.

,

Multiple or twin pregnancies pose a risk to the health of the mother and fetus from the first week until birth and postpartum; However, experts at the National Homeopathic Hospital of the Ministry of Health have confirmed that they can decrease with sufficiently comprehensive medical follow-up. On August 8, two deliveries coincided in the said hospital. The first patient arrived at the HNH emergency department with a diagnosis of 37.3 weeks’ gestation, twins, irregular labor and uterine activity, for which she was admitted to tocosurgical. Unit where caesarean sections were performed without complications. The first male was born at 12:35 pm, weighing 2 kg 740 g and measuring 49 cm in length. Two minutes later, at 12:37 pm, his twin brother was born, weighing 2 kg 925 g and 51 cm in length.

The second patient also presented at HNH on 8 August, a little over 38 weeks pregnant with twins, for which a caesarean section was scheduled on 9 August. However, when she was admitted to the hospital, a diagnosis of preeclampsia was made without any severity criteria, so, as a precaution, it was decided to perform a cesarean section on the same day. A baby girl weighing 2 kg 195 grams and 46 cm long was born at 7:43 pm. A minute later, at 7:44 pm, her twin sister was born, weighing 2 kg 635 g and 44.5 cm in length. Daniel Jimenez Diaz, head of the HNH Pediatric Service, explained that male twins require special care after delivery; This is common when it comes to multiple pregnancies and most babies are born prematurely or late. In this case, the children presented a picture of transient tachypnea (rapid breathing) of the newborn due to the immaturity of their organs, and this phenomenon resolved over a period of time between 48 and 72 hours, so the children received minimal Oxygen supply and satisfactory response as a precautionary measure, said the head of the Pediatric Area. Jesus Fernández Nava, specialist at the HNH Obstetrics and Gynecology Service, explained that it is essential to monitor pregnancy from the first weeks, with frequent ultrasounds to monitor the proper development of both fetuses. Twin or multiple pregnancy has characteristics that warrant special attention for patients, as it increases the risk of preeclampsia, preterm labor, and gestational diabetes. Fernandez Nava explained that, during the surgical event, the mother is at increased risk of bleeding, loss of uterine tone, and other complications, which must be closely monitored. Dr. Marcela Islas López, who attended twin births, explained the types of twin pregnancies; Those at lowest risk are those who have two placentas and two sacs, as happened in these cases. The main complication of twin pregnancy is preterm birth, so it is important to do everything possible so that they arrive on time. For one of the mothers with this type of pregnancy, receiving care at HNH on August 8, Andrea Lizeth Santos Cáceres, “was a unique and very rewarding experience. I’ll get a double prize!” He said he was very excited when he found out there were two of them: “I’ve been waiting for them and now the moment has come.” Also provides allopathy services till Gynecology and Obstetrics.

elros05.2000@gmail.com

FeedBurner Diario Imagen

@DiarioImagen

Encuéntranos en Facebook

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner17 hours ago
0 30 3 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

How many minutes of exercise are enough to live longer?

January 4, 2023

15 million people smoke in Mexico; How Many Teens Are There and What Are the Risks?

2 weeks ago

Healthy eating curbs risk of gestational diabetes: SSM

2 days ago

You have treatment-resistant depression Find out what you can do about it.

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button