does the model marry Devin Booker?

In a video of POOSH together with his older sister Kourtney, Kendall Jenner he played to obligatory truth, pulling out some interesting and funny curtains for fans of the most followed family on the web. The video was shot to promote Kendall’s Tequila line and in some of the game’s obligations the house model Kardashian had to send a message about the family group and pretend to have great news for them.

It was a joke, for now, but who knows if it will not soon become reality. As she herself said in the video, in fact, her official engagement could be “credible”. Kendall she is currently the only one in the Kardashian house not to have children, and for some time she was also the chronic single of the family. While filming with her sister the video that was then released on May Day, Kendall sent a message as a joke about the family group announcing that she would be getting married to her boyfriend Devin Booker, a well-known American basketball player.

Kourtney Kardashian: boiling kiss to Travis Barker in a thong bikini | LEGISLATION

Kylie Jenner, rule number 1: “No lifetime filter” | DISCOVER

Loading... Advertisements

To make the joke more realistic Kendall also borrowed a engagement ring from the crew, and sent a picture of his hand in the family chat. Not everyone, however, fell for it, Kylie for example immediately called her sister saying “Kendall, it’s a lie!”. Soon after, his sister Khloe he called Kendall: “What stupid thing, why did you do this to us?” he asked on the phone “Well, at least now we know that you will all be happy when the big day comes” added Kourtney.

Fear for Kendall Jenner: the model victim of two stalkers | DISCOVER

Kendall Jenner boyfriend: does the model get married to Devin Booker?

Kendall and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, NBA player began dating in April 2020. The two, however, made the matter official only months and months later, to February 2021. Since then for the couple things are “getting serious” as reported by a source close to them to the magazine Life &Style. “They’re a really nice couple. She’s sure she has a future with him.” Their bond seems really very strong: “He makes her laugh, while she made him come out of the shell as a person”.