Does the Nets’ fall put Kevin Durant’s legacy in question?

The Brooklyn team with an anemic KD on offense was swept in four games by the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons (?), Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Marcus Smart. Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. If it is based on figures and teams, the series that just ended was worthy of at least one exciting conference semifinal.

However, the situations that the Nets went through, injuries, drama, vaccines and play-in, resulted in the team led by KD and company facing the second seed in the East, being eliminated in the first round. Sweeps.

It is the first time in more than a decade that Kevin Durant says goodbye to the Playoffs in the first round, when he debuted in the postseason with the Oklahoma City Thunder losing in six games against the Los Angeles Lakers who were champions with Kobe Bryant and Pau gasoline.

The way the Nets were thrashed by the Boston Celtics raised a number of questions about various members of the team, but even more so about Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant is lifted by his teammates during game 4 of the series against the Celtics. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

The short, blunt answer to the question of how endangered Kevin Durant’s legacy is in the NBA is that there is no danger. He doesn’t question it. Nothing erases what he’s already accomplished and what the superstar means to the league. It may be a stain on his career, but all greats go through painful losses.

The Nets were overtaken by a Celtics who have been the best team in the league since 2022 entered and despite the fact that KD appeared late with his 39 points in game four, he wanted to make clear what he thinks of the team of Tatum, Brown and Horford.

“You have to give the Celtics credit. They are an amazing team and have a chance to do something big this postseason.. They played incredible”, were the words of Durant in the press conference after game four, where the Bostonians beat the Nets 116-112 to get the sweep and eliminate Brooklyn. “They were just the best team.”

Durant declared that he was proud of the group despite everything that happened during the season, but made it clear that this is not the time to feel sorry for things that did not turn out as expected.

At the moment, everything expressed by KD after the defeat indicates that the superstar is already thinking about the next season and his goal is for the group to return to be able to also do great things, adding achievements to his legacy as one of the great superstars of our time.