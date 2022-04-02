Does the new Doctor Strange 2 synopsis reveal the true villain of the new Marvel movie?

MADRID, 2 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

A new synopsis of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness offers new clues about the fearsome and authentic villain of the film starring benedict cumberbatch and directed by sam raimi.

Although the sequel to Doctor Strange is scheduled to premiere on the big screen in the next May 6thmany are the countries in which tickets have already been put on sale for what promises to be the great cinematographic event of the house of ideas in this 2022.

It was precisely the Philippine cinema chain SM Cinemas that published a new synopsis of the film, pointing out the identity of the real enemy which the master of the mystical arts will have to face in the film directed by Sam Raimi.

“Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the door to the multiverse, including an alternate version of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff,” reads the epitome, alluding to the real threat that the Sorcerer Supreme and his allies will have to face.

Something not strange if you take into account that the last trailer for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness already showed several versions of the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch and, among which, was a malignant variant.

An incarnation of the character who also bears a strong resemblance to the Supreme Doctor Strange. A variant already presented in the fourth chapter of Marvel, What would happen if…? And that ended up becoming in a very tragic way a dark and powerful version of the character embodied by Cumberbatch.

So it is plausible to think that the variant presented in the trailer is the same as that of the animated fiction, since in that episode Strange ended up facing the evil incarnation of himself.

Although, we must not forget that the motivation of the Supreme Stranger was that, blinded by grief after losing the great love of his life, the Christine Palmer of Rachel McAdamsin a tragic car accident, he began to accumulate power, absorbing mystical beings, becoming to be able to reverse the incident that took his beloved from him.

Meanwhile, to find out if the malignant variant of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is or is not the same one presented in the series What would happen if…?, and if he is the great villain of the film, fans will have to wait until next May 6, when the new film of Marvel Studios.

Directed by Sam Raimi, in addition to the aforementioned Cumberbatchcomplete the cast, elizabeth olsen What Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange’s rival Mordo; and Benedict Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme’s trusty sidekick, Wong. also accompany them Patrick Stewartreprising his role as Professor Charles Xavier from the X-Men, and the debut of Xochitl Gomez as América Chávez, a new heroine whose powers could be key to the plot.