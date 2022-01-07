Does the new Facebook / Meta rule start tomorrow?

If you haven’t read it on your wall yet Facebook, it’s better that way. It all starts with “Tomorrow starts the new Facebook / Meta rule“: If you have already read it, you are among the many who have rolled their eyes and wondered how it is still possible for such sharing to take hold. If you have copied and pasted it instead, then there is something we urgently need to talk to you about.

Copy and paste, he says

Read the text:

Tomorrow starts the new Facebook / Meta rule where your photos can be used. Don’t forget that the deadline is today !!! It can be used in litigation against you. Everything you post will be made public today – including messages. It costs you nothing more than just copy and paste. Better to prevent in advance than legal entanglements and apologies later. “I do not authorize Facebook / Meta or any of the Facebook / Meta related organizations to use my images, information, messages or posts, either in the past or in the future. With this press release I communicate on Facebook / Meta that it is strictly forbidden to copy, notify or take any other action of mine based on this profile and / or its contents. The contents of this profile are private and confidential information. Infringement of privacy can be punished by law: Facebook / Meta is now a public institution. DO COPY / PASTE

As you can see, it is a text very similar to similar texts seen in the past, but with the addition of the passage from “Facebook” to “Meta” which makes everything more credible. This detail evidently worked, sparking a new wave of compulsive sharing.

Since it is now tedious to dismantle this type of message, we will try to help reduce the background noise on social media with a few simple points:

no, no new Facebook / Meta rules start tomorrow. And so today there is no deadline; sharing a disclaimer on your Facebook page is useless if not to populate your bulletin board with (let’s face it) nonsense; if you do not intend to authorize Facebook to use your own images, simply do not upload them; the rules describing how Facebook works are here; at the end: Facebook / Meta is NOT a public institution.

But those who are still sharing these messages probably understand little of the tool they are using. This will quickly lead to the publication of a message like “I didn’t submit any porn videos, it’s a virus, be careful“. Not knowing is not always a fault, but it is certainly never a virtue.

Copy and paste. Or flip them the link in the comments on their wall.