Does the Omicron variant lead to a less severe disease? What the studies say

New data from the University of Liverpool confirm the results of research conducted separately in England, Scotland and South Africa that observed less severe forms of Covid associated with Omicron. But the risk remains.

The forms of Covid caused by Omicron may be less severe than those triggered by other variants of the coronavirus. This is supported by a growing number of studies to which in the last few hours new data from a research conducted by the University of Liverpool have been added, which supports what was stated in previous research.

The University of Liverpool study

The new results, published in preprint on BioRXiv, and therefore not yet formally peer-reviewed, are based on the assessment of disease severity in mouse models of infection, i.e. in transgenic mice named K18-hACE2 because they express the human ACE2 receptor under the control of the cytokeratin 18 (KRT18) promoter . These mice, widely used as a model that mirrors many features of coronavirus infection in humans, were divided into three groups, each infected with a different variant of the coronavirus (Omicron, Delta and Pango B.), in order to analyze the severity of the disease and the viral loads associated with these versions of Sars-Cov-2.

From the comparison of the results it emerged is the infection caused by the Omicron variant causes a less severe disease compared to that triggered by previous viral variants. “Unlike mice infected with Pango B and Delta, those infected with the Omicron variant had less severe clinical signs (weight loss), showed recovery, and had lower viral loads in both the lower and upper respiratory tracts. – the scholars point out -. This is also reflected in less extensive inflammatory processes in the lungs“.

Weight loss observed in transgenic mice infected with different variants of Sars – Cov – 2 / BioXriv

Although based on mouse models, these new data reflect this as observed in the real world in several studies conducted separately in England, by researchers from Imperial College London, Scotland, scholars from the University of Edinburgh and South Africa, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), who claim that the infection caused from the Omicron variant you trigger a less severe disease, while observing that the reduction in severity must be balanced with the greater risk of infection due to the greater transmissibility of the new variant.

The study of Imperial College London

The analysis, led by British epidemiologist Neil Fergurson, was the first to confirm what was initially claimed by South African doctors who first found themselves treating patients with Omicron infections. The study looked into the cases of 325,000 people which tested positive in England between 1 and 14 December (56,000 cases of Omicron and 269,000 cases of Delta) indicating that the risk of requiring hospital treatment decreased by 20-25% with Omicron compared to Delta and that the need for hospitalization for one night or more decreased by 40-45%. Among study participants who had not been vaccinated or had not had a previous infection, the risk of hospitalization was approximately 11% lower for Omicron than for Delta. The analysis also showed that two doses of the vaccine were not enough to provide a high level of protection and that the third dose is the safest and best way to protect against serious Omicron and Delta diseases.

The study in South Africa

The study conducted by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) of South Africa also suggested that Omicron infection is associated with a lower chance of hospitalization. The analysis was based on over 160 thousand people tested positive for the coronavirus between October 1 and December 6 and found that people infected with Omicron were 80% less likely to end up in hospital than those infected with the other variants. The authors of this study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, said it is difficult to know how much this is due to Omicron being more less aggressive and how much is due to immunity levels in the South African population from previous infections and vaccinations.

The University of Edinburgh study

Meanwhile, the University of Edinburgh study, which used national surveillance data to compare Omicron and Delta infections from November 23 (when Omicron was first identified in Scotland) to December 19, estimated that Omicron patients have a risk of hospitalization 65% less than Delta, therefore, a two-thirds reduction in the likelihood of hospitalization in comparison with Delta. The data also indicated that the third dose of the vaccine is associated with a 57% reduction in the risk of symptomatic Omicron infection compared to vaccinated with two doses more than 25 weeks after the second injection.

However, although all these results are encouraging, even the infectious disease specialist Mark Woolhouse and co-author of the Scottish study has held back the enthusiasm, pointing out that Omicron’s large transmission capacity still risks putting hospitals under pressure.

Cases of Omicron are growing very rapidly around the world, faster than initially assumed. The United States, the United Kingdom but also Italy they are registering records of daily infections, with cities such as New York, London and Milan among the most affected by the new wave of infections. Even considering 40-50% less severity and hospital admissions, the risk is that the soaring increase in cases may still translate into higher hospitalizations and deaths than seen with Delta.

In other words, Omicron may even lead to less serious disease, but it poses an equally real threat to healthcare systems. With the danger, among other things, that the narration of the “less serious” may fuel a misperception of the risk of infection, leading to further cases and consequently an increase in hospitalizations and deaths from Covid. That is why the time has not yet come to let our guard down.