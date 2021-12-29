Does the PIF fund buy Inter Milan? The company does not comment but does not give credit to the sale rumors | First page

Like those commercials that cyclically show up during a prime time, like this the rumor of the imminent purchase of Inter by the PIF fund disappears and re-emerges. This time it even resurrects in the United States, between the web pages of a major newspaper, ibtimes.com, that describes the deal as closed. One billion euros, this is the figure that according to the American source Zhang Jindong would very soon pocket the Arab fund, already owner of Newcastle in the Premier League.

THE SPEECH OF ZHANG – As mentioned, the same news had already earned the headlines, generating the same media chaos, but in his speech to shareholders at the end of October, Steven Zhang had wanted to dismiss any hypothesis of sale in very clear words, defining how“false and speculative” all the rumors concerning a possible separation between Inter and his family.

INTER TAKES DISTANCE – To date, at least in Milan, things do not seem to have changed at all. In viale della Liberazione the news no longer generates astonishment, it has become so much at home. Inter no longer comments on this type of news, also because Zhang has already done so, but the Nerazzurri club distances itself from it.