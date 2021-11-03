Does the pill give you a headache? It could be the grapefruit’s fault

Does the pill always cause you severe headaches? Grapefruit could be to blame.

Not everyone knows this but there are foods that can interact with some drugs to the point of causing very strong symptoms such as migraines.

In the case of the contraceptive pill, the symptoms that can be encountered are different and among many headache is undoubtedly one of the most common.

If in certain cases this may depend on the hormonal change or on factors that it is always very important to investigate, it should not be forgotten that in some cases the cause may be due to the interaction with a specific food which is grapefruit,

Pill and grapefruit: what you need to know about it

When taking the birth control pill, whether it is a method of having peaceful intercourse or a cure for endometriosis or other diseases, it is always good to know that in many cases there is a fruit that should never be taken.

It is grapefruit whose effects are such that it can cause severe migraines and, at worst, even kidney problems. This is due to the fact that this fruit (regardless of whether it is taken in the form of juice or cloves) tends to interact with the pill.

An effect that to be honest also has with other drugs and which is to increase their bioavailability in the body. At the same time, its intake inhibits some enzymes that are used to transform drugs. This leads to an increase in the concentration of the drug in the body and the consequent side effects which are migraine, gastrointestinal problems, heart disease and kidney disease.

An aspect that makes it very important to pay attention to what you eat and, in the case of the pill, grapefruit which would be preferable to avoid or consume in small quantities and possibly not in the form of juice.

Recall that in case of problems with grapefruit it is also better to pay attention to the intake of pomelo which as we all know is a true ancestor of the fruit and therefore very similar both in terms of properties and beneficial and negative effects.

