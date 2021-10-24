Does the proliferation of altcoins affect Bitcoin? – The Cryptonomist

Bitcoin is known to have a deflationary nature, but the same is not true for altcoins.

The maximum number of BTCs in circulation will never exceed 21 million units and to date almost 90% has already been issued.

The undisputed podium of Bitcoin among cryptocurrencies

The same thing cannot be said for altcoins, both because not all cryptocurrencies have a deflationary nature, and because their continuous increase means that there are more and more single overall units in circulation.

The question is often asked whether this phenomenon can generate some sort of overall inflation of the total money supply of cryptocurrencies that ends up undermining the deflationary nature of Bitcoin.

This question has been asked for years and, in all this time, in the face of an incredible increase in the number of single units of tokens in circulation, the price of BTC never seems to have been affected.

Probably the key point, from this point of view, is the absolute uniqueness of Bitcoin.

BTC is currently the only cryptocurrency considered as a risk-on hedge against inflation, without any other token or cryptocurrency having ever managed not only to unseat it but not even to try.

Bitcoin’s role as a risk-on hedge against inflation it has never been questioned by any altcoin, so much so that to date no altcoin is considered as such by investors.

Bitcoin vs Ethereum

The only crypto that in some ways could come close is ETH, especially thanks to the latest update that kicked off to the burn of part of the gas, but its monetary policy is far from even guaranteed, given that in the course of its history it has already changed many times while that of Bitcoin absolutely never.

Also ETH it is not considered a risk-on hedge against inflation, but it is considered as the utility token of the now immense Ethereum network.

However, this reasoning would not be complete if we did not also consider the risk that some altcoins could compete with Bitcoin on a technical level.

On a technical level, cryptocurrencies with higher performance than Bitcoin have already been created up to now, despite the Lightning Network from this point of view holds up the comparison very well, but this has not affected the BTC domain in the least.

But what is the reason for Bitcoin’s dominance?

There are probably two reasons.

First of all, the main winning feature of Bitcoin is not its performance, but its resilience combined with true decentralization.

Many altcoins that perform better than Bitcoin from a strictly technical point of view are not particularly decentralized, or have not yet demonstrated in the slightest the incredible resilience that Bitcoin has shown in twelve years of presence on the market.

Secondly, many altcoins do not even propose themselves as Bitcoin competitors, that is, they do not want to be risk-on hedges against inflation at all, but technologies capable of doing something else.

Ethereum with NFTs has shown that it can do something very well that Bitcoin has not even designed, so much so that it is now clear that ETH does not really compete with BTC, and vice versa.

Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and SV

All cryptocurrencies born to challenge Bitcoin, from LTC to BCH or BSV, have ended up losing competition with the first and most important cryptocurrency ever created.

This is because the Bitcoin’s strength over time has become such f that it is almost impossible to imagine that any other project could surpass it from this point of view.

Lately too Dogecoin tried to offer itself as an alternative to Bitcoin as a means of payment, but in the end, thanks to Lightning Network, Bitcoin has competed with Dogecoin.

The proliferation of altcoins not only does not seem to damage Bitcoin, but it almost seems to strengthen it, because the more the use cases of cryptocurrencies expand, the more crypto markets grow.

And given that crypto markets are literally dominated by BTC, as well as by ETH and partly by BNB, greater expansion of use cases for cryptocurrencies in the end also necessarily means greater diffusion of Bitcoin.

Only if a true and powerful competitor to Bitcoin should really emerge among the altcoins, this could be affected, but so far the dozens, if not hundreds, of projects that have tried it they all failed miserably.

To date, on the horizon it is not possible to see any altcoin that is really capable of doing competition to BTC, not even that ETH which is still having much success, however as such and not as a competitor of Bitcoin.