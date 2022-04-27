The rice diet is among the diets, in addition to the Mediterranean one, most used to lose weight. But does it really work?

Does the rice diet really work? attention, here’s the truth

Before discussing this diet, we always recommend that you ask your doctor.

This diet is based on two factors: the first is a very satiating cereal and is suitable for those who eat quickly, the second factor is the reduced caloric intake and the high percentage of nutrients. Rice is therefore a food with a high slimming power and also activates the cleaning action thanks to the starch it contains.

You can also follow the diet with brown rice which is rich in antioxidants and fibers that eliminate intestinal swelling and help smooth the belly.

What to eat besides rice

The rice diet only works if you add specific foods that help you lose weight. It is important to make use of vegetables which are rich in nutrients.

The best vegetables are green leafy ones such as salad, zucchini, broccoli and artichokes which combine the detoxifying power of rice with the draining effect. Proteins must also be present in the diet, but it is better to choose foods with a high rate of digestibility. Fruit is also important for snacks to avoid hunger pangs before the most important meals.

The rice diet allows you to lose weight quickly thanks to its detox action that eliminates all latent waste in the intestine and restore balance.

It is a diet that cannot be done for long periods and in addition to rice there must necessarily be other foods to compensate. Losing too many pounds fast is never good.

In conclusion, we can say that this type of diet really works and is a great way to try to lose weight quickly.

Contraindications

However, not everyone can follow this diet. The rice diet is in fact not recommended for those who have to lose a lot of kilos since when you stop this diet you could return to the previous weight.