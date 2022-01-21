Does The Rock have a T-Rex skull? Here is the actor’s response to the rumors

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is very active on social media. Among the various posts, such as that of wishes to the mother, The Rock has also decided to write two words in reference to a rumor that has been running in the last hours, according to which the actor would be in possession of a real Tyrannosaurus Rex skull.

The rumor was born from a connection of the actor during the Monday Night Football. Johnson, in fact, was calling from his office, and the presenters immediately pointed out the exotic pieces of furniture present in that place. Among them also an apparent dinosaur skull, which The Rock presented as Stan. “Stan is the healthiest T-Rex skull ever found by a paleontologist, whose name was Stan, and after whom the head was named. Cool, isn’t it?” the actor said.

Obviously this has left fans very perplexed, and some have linked Stan to a 39-foot fossil sold to an anonymous buyer at an auction in 2020, priced at $ 31,847,500. Johnson however denied being the anonymous buyeror, saying they only have a copy of the real piece found in 1992.

“My love, respect, fascination and curiosity for paleontology and archeology run deep, and if I were the proud owner of the real STAN, I definitely wouldn’t keep it in my office. I would have it exhibited in a museum, so that the world can have fun, study and learn from him “wrote the actor in the post. After clarifying this, The Rock talked about the fossil, telling with great passion about the signs on it, synonymous with brutal fighting that he has faced in his life. If you want to know more, take a look at the post that you will find at the bottom of the article!