Does the same await Toni Costa? The reasons why Evelyn Beltrán separated from the father of her son

After separating from Adamari López in May of last year, the Spanish dancer Tony Costa he had not been shown with any woman. But his heart is already occupied again and a few days ago the artist decided to whitewash his romance with the Mexican influencer Evelyn Beltrán.

Adamari López and Toni Costa. Source: Terra archive

The rumors about this relationship were born a few months ago but only now the protagonists decided to tell the public. Toni Costa did it first in the middle of an interview and then Evelyn Beltran He did the same on social networks where he accumulates more than 125 thousand followers from all latitudes.

Evelyn Beltran. Source: Terra archive

Evelyn Beltran who just turned 27, shared photos of a romantic dinner he had with Toni Costa and thus confirmed the romance. The truth is that before falling in love with the dancer, the brunette was in a relationship with the model Timbo Dominguez.

Evelyn Beltran He had a son together with Timbo Dominguez called Timothy and he is currently 4 years old. She lives with the little boy in Austin, Texas, but the custody with the little boy’s father is shared since they live in the same area. But the relationship between them is not good.

Evelyn’s ex and the son they have in common. Source: instagram @timbodominguez

Timbo Dominguez assures that Evelyn Beltran She was unfaithful to Toni Costa, whom the influencer met when she attended one of her well-known Zumba classes. “When I confronted her, she was more defensive and she asked who told you that? At the time, it was everywhere, unfortunately I was one of the last to know. I don’t talk to her much. As I have confronted her more, she has her ways of saying that she does,” Timbo assured the press.

Evelyn Beltran. Source: instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

“Obviously it hurts when someone cheats on you. We have had a long relationship, we have a son, I have strong values ​​​​of keeping my family and being together, but to be honest, my feelings were not very impacted because we have been through this in the past, “added Timbo, implying infidelity it is a common thing in Evelyn’s life. Will she get the same Tony Costa?