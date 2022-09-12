does the singer have a hidden son? This boy says it

Could Shakira have had a child before she was of age? A child that she would have adopted? In any case, this is what a boy says! He says he was abandoned by his biological parents because they were underage. And her parents would be none other than a Colombian singer and actor.

If the singer has not yet reacted publicly to this affair, the one who would be the father of Shakira’s hidden child has shared a public testimony. Indeed, he denounces an attempt at extortion and files a complaint. Colombian actor Santiago Alarcon even describes this boy’s claim as being ” one of the most absurd chapters” of his life.

But before we form an opinion, let’s find out all the details of this sad affair. A case that still tarnishes Shakira’s reputation a little…

Shakira in the grip of a new controversy

After his break with Gérard Piqué, which took on the appearance of a scandal, and his case with the Spanish courts, Shakira apparently isn’t allowed to take a breather. Here is a boy claiming to be his son and that of a Colombian actor. He asks to be recognized by his parents or to receive impressive financial compensation.

As Objeko told you above, it is Santiago Alarcón who makes this affair public. Difficult to know at this stage if Shakira was able to learn about it. In details it is a young man who claims to be the singer’s son and the 42-year-old actor’s son.

Gold, for Shakira to be the biological mother of this boy, she would have had to give birth at the age of 15. And especially that she has a carnal relationship with a 12-year-old boy at the time. Since Santiago Alarcón was indeed only 12 years old in 1992.

A disturbing testimony that pushes the Colombian actor to react

” This boy, whose name I will withhold on the advice of my lawyers, says that I gave him up for adoption in 1992, but I was 12 at the time. », he says in his explanatory video. He also specifies that this boy has been telling anyone who wants to listen for years that he is his son and that of Shakira.

The story began in 2018, when the comedian became famous in his country for being one of the heroes of a popular television series. Accustomed to receiving strange testimonials from his fans, Santiago Alarcón did not take the allegations of the man who says he is his son seriously. But the latter contacted the press and several of his relatives to tell “his story”.

As we told you above, Shakira has not commented on this matter. And given that it’s been going on since 2018, it might not deign to do the slightest. And this despite the current media coverage of this story. Case to follow… certainly in court!