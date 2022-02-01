does the story with Rocio Munoz Moralez falter?

Raoul Bova is certainly among the most anticipated guests of the Sanremo Festival 2022. Especially loved by the female audience, a sexy icon of cinema for several years, the Roman actor, whom we remember in several of his successes such as ‘Palermo Milan – One way’, ‘The front window’, ‘The knights who made the enterprise’ directed by Pupi Avati, ‘Avenging Angelo – Vendicando Angelo (Avenging Angelo)’ alongside Sylvester Stallone or the upcoming new cycle of the beloved ‘Don Matteo’ series which will see him star alongside Terence Hill in the role of Don Massimo, in the last few hours he has been at the center of several interviews alarmed by his sentimental situation.

What troubles lie in Raoul Bova’s heart in the last days? Remembering him as the actress’s longtime boyfriend Romina Mondello met on the set, Bova had a decidedly troubled love life. In 2000 he married the beautiful Chiara Giordano, a veterinary profession with whom he had two children, Alessandro Leon in the same year and Francesco the following year, but in 2013 the couple jointly decided to walk separately from a sentimental point of view, remaining in any case in excellent relationships for the sake of their children. In the same year, the beautiful Spanish actress, also known on the set, enters the heart of Raoul Bova, specifically during the shooting of the film ‘Immaturi, il viaggio’, Rocío Muñoz Morales, from Madrid, with whom the actor is deeply connected , an intense story that today seems to waver, just on the eve of its hosted in the most famous singing show in Italy also this year conducted by Carlo Conti.

The story between Raoul Bova and Rocio Munoz Moralez has never been quiet, above all, the judgments of the pink press against her have certainly not been lenient, who have always defined her as a sort of social climber, getting together with a man several years older than her, divorced and father of two children and, for as judgments are not always a cause of crisis in a couple, the atmosphere generated around the two in these years of relationship has certainly not helped the tranquility especially of Raol Bova. For these reasons it would seem that a sort of mutual prevention has established itself in the couple, a strong need of the beautiful Iberian actress to have to prove to everyone that she is worth her fame not only because she is’ Raoul Bova’s companion ‘and the conduction of the program’ Le iene ‘it served to generate in the public the esteem that Rocío Muñoz sought without the need for intervention and media protection from Raoul Bova. It is not easy for a couple at the center of the gossip columns to be able to live a quiet love, the celebrity has a price and the two perhaps have paid it too much. Today the air inside their Roman home would seem to have returned scented with lilies and roses and the crisis should be averted. We hope that Bova’s presence at the Festival is not only celebratory, but also the opportunity for the actor to take off a few pebbles from his shoe and speak with pride about his beloved Spanish.

