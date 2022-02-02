Does the taxpayer have to wait for the completion of the contract with the Manager to benefit from the subsidy?

To benefit from the 110% deduction, a taxpayer’s photovoltaic system must be, first of all, combined with one of the “driving” interventions thermal insulation of opaque surfaces or replacement of air conditioning systems, as well as the adoption of anti-seismic measures that entitle the holder to the Superbonus; Furthermore, another condition is that the energy not self-consumed on site, or not shared for self-consumption, is sold to the Energy Service Manager (GSE) Spa.

The Revenue Agency intervened on this issue, providing an interesting clarification.

In order to activate the energy collection service, the taxpayer must submit an application; subsequently, the procedure for admission to the dedicated collection service for the remuneration of energy not self-consumed on site or not shared for self-consumption requires the GSE to carry out an investigation regarding the profiles within its competence, in order to verify whether the production plant possesses the necessary requirements to be admitted to the dedicated collection service (for example, type of energy produced, power).

At the end of the aforementioned investigation, the GSE communicates to the taxpayer the acceptance of the application, by e-mail, a preliminary communication for the subsequent activation of the agreement. Following the sending of the acceptance of the application, the taxpayer is required to sign and send a copy of the agreement to the GSE which will finalize the contract.

As the Revenue Agency clarified in its reply no. 57/2022 the taxpayer can use the Superbonus even pending the completion of the contract with the Manager of energy services provided, however, to be in possession of the only communication of acceptance of the application by the GSE.

The use of the Superbonus is possible from the moment of issue of the communication of the acceptance of the application by the GSE, without having to wait for the completion of the contract, which could significantly postpone the moment of use of the benefit.

In this way it is possible to anticipate the moment for the use of the superbonus, even if it must be considered that the preliminary investigation remains the phase that requires the most time.