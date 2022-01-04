Does the Ukrainian crisis push Finland towards NATO? – Corriere.it

from Andrea Marinelli

In order not to invade the Donbass, Russian President Vladimir Putin imposes a ban on the expansion of the Atlantic alliance in Eastern Europe: a veto that has reignited the internal debate in Helsinki to a level not seen since the annexation of Crimea

The Ukrainian crisis could push Finland towards NATO. Among the requests made by Vladimir Putin not to invade the separatist and pro-Russian region of Donbass, in fact, there was the ban on the expansion of the Atlantic alliance in Eastern Europe, a veto that has rekindled the debate in Finland, which shares a border of 1,340 kilometers with Russia: during their speech at the beginning of the year, both President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin pointed out that Helsinki reserves the option to accede to the North Atlantic Treaty at any time. Let’s clarify it once again: Finland’s room for maneuver and freedom of choice also include the possibility of a military alignment or a request for entry into NATO, should we decide so, said Principal Niinisto.

Quoting former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Niinisto also argued that, without a military threat, the West risks strengthening Russia. We have shown that we have learned from the past, Prime Minister Marin added at a distance, referring to the war fought against the Soviet Union in the winter of 1939-40. We will not give in on our room to maneuver. Finland, like Sweden, not militarily aligned but has a solid cooperative relationship with NATO and with several members of the alliance: a request for admission does not seem imminent, argues the Financial Times, but tensions in Ukraine have brought the internal debate back to a level not seen since 2014, at the time of the Russian annexation of Crimea. Furthermore, internal security has always remained a priority, even after the end of the Cold War.

The cross talks to avoid a conflict in Ukraine, therefore, continue unabated. If Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO would have serious political and military consequences, which would require an adequate response, yesterday the US president Joe Biden spoke to his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelensky, guaranteeing a firm response if Russia were to invade Ukraine: a phone call, the Ukrainian president himself explained via Twitter, clarifying the special nature of our relationship. The two leaders, Zelensky added, discussed the need to ensure peace in Europe, to prevent a new escalation, reforms and de-oligarchization.

Only on Thursday, during a 50-minute interview, Biden had called on the Russian president to ease the pressure on the eastern front of Ukraine, where it gathered around 100,000 soldiers, threatening severe economic consequences if Putin were to invade the country. The Russian president, on the other hand, has never ruled out military intervention and reiterates that it has all options to prevent NATO expansion. If our Western interlocutors continue with this aggressive line, he said in a televised speech at the end of December, we will take proportional military-technical countermeasures and respond firmly to unfriendly steps. Americans, Russians and NATO representatives will meet again on Sunday 9 and Monday 10 January in Geneva.