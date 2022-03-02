Does the Uppsala temple really exist?

MADRID, 2 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

the temple of Uppsaladedicated to the worship of the Norse gods, is of great importance in Vikings: Valhalla and specifically in the plot of Freydis (Frida Gustavsson). Fans are wondering if the enclave, which was already featured in the original series Vikings, really exists..

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

Valhalla follows in the footsteps of three Viking protagonists, Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Sweater), between the years 1002 and 1066. One of the fundamental enclaves in the plot is the fictional Norwegian city of KattegatRagnar’s home Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel)from which the different Viking tribes brought together by King Canute will launch their attack against England to avenge the cruel massacre perpetrated a year earlier on the day of San Bricio.

As Leif and Harald travel to England with other fighters to respond to the massacre perpetrated by the BritishFreydis heads towards the Uppsala temple, another place that plays an essential role in the story. Despite remaining a devout follower of the Norse religion, unlike many other Vikings who converted to ChristianityFreydis never visited the Uppsala temple, as she lived all her life in Greenland until she came to Kattegat.

The original Vikings series already introduced the temple in episode 8 of season 1, when Ragnar, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and Athelstan (George Blagden) visit him in his usual pilgrimage every nine years.

NEAR STOCKHOLM

The recreation of the Uppsala temple carried out by the two series of vikingsdraws heavily on the work of the 11th-century historian Adam of Bremen. In the historical treatise Gesta Hammaburgensis Ecclesiae Pontificum he talks about a pagan temple and its rites from a Christian point of view, locating this temple in the old part of present-day Uppsala, a city located 71 kilometers north of Stockholm (Sweden). Although some aspects of the Uppsala temple are fictional, it also has its origins in reality.

Adam of Bremen mentions in his treatise the statues of Thor, Odin and Freyr. The latter in the series appears as a statue in honor of Freya. Experts do not consider the story of Adam of Bremen completely reliable about uppsala templeas it is believed to be a description that the historian embellished using details that a Christian told him.

Still it seems the Uppsala temple dedicated to the Norse gods undoubtedly existed and stood on land considered sacred, as evidenced by the many cemeteries around it. It is noteworthy that the Swedish Christian King Inge I of Sweden destroyed it around 1080 to end the old faith.