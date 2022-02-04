does the war begin in Europe? The video-shock – Libero Quotidiano





For a few minutes Europe found itself a few meters away from the war. A video, published by Republictestifies to a close encounter between an interceptor English Eurofighter it’s a Tupolev 95 Russian Bear on the skies of Scotland. “They are not routine missions”, he stresses, because in the background there are always the growing tensions that for a month on the border between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus with the looming threat of military invasion by the army of Vladimir Putin. And so, in the European skies, the dangerous crossings between the fighters of the Born and Russian aircraft. Wednesday afternoon it happened, as mentioned, in the Scottish airspace in proximity to that of the Atlantic Alliance. Once the two Russian bombers were sighted in a suspicious position, the interceptors of the RaBritish f.





Moscow has thus spread over the canal Zveda the video of the expedition: you can see the “grandfather” of world aviation (the prototype of the Tupolev even made its debut in 1952), more or less affectionately nicknamed “the Bear” by international experts, approached by British fighters. The two Russian aircraft refueled in flight during a fifteen-hour action, escorted by two long-range fighters Mig 31. The cameras placed in the cabin of the Tupolev film the British jets at close range.

The scene, underlines Repubblica, was then repeated a few minutes later, when two Tupolev 142 antisubmarines headed towards Norwegian waters, always followed by two Mig 31, crossing two other NATO formations: a pair of F-16 from Oslo and another from Eurofighter, always British.



