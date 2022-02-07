Does Toro spit at the AC Milan player?

Nervousness skyrocketed at the end of Inter-Milan. After the threefold whistle of the lead referee, Theo Hernandez and Lautaro Martinez they became the protagonists of a rather heated confrontation and exchange of views. Once expelled by the referee and left the field, the French full-back nodded towards the grandstand, pointing to the ear, thus taking the path of the changing rooms. The gesture would not have escaped the Argentine, who ran towards the balustrade inveighing against the AC Milan player. In a video circulating on social media, Milan fans accuse Toro of having spat at his rival who, returning to the field, gave birth to a face to face before the two were divided from the other protagonists of the race.

The images in question do not clarify the precise dynamics of the incident, but could end up being examined by sports justice for a possible disciplinary measure for both players: Theo Hernandaz for provoking and Lautaro Martinez for reacting. In Milan, on both banks of the Naviglio, the decision of the Sports Judge is anxiously awaited, who could resort to the TV test.

VIDEO