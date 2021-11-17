Does traditional sales figures still make sense? – Multiplayer.it

One of the major sources of ammunition for console warriors’ trench battles (at least for some factions) has always been provided by sales data, rightly considered an indication of the success of the games and, less rightly, by extension, also the quality of the products. Regardless of the actual sensibility of these visions, the problem is that such discussions are increasingly undermined by a fundamental fallacy that is becoming more and more relevant as the years go by, although it is not very evident: the fact that these sales figures it tells only a small part of the actual reality of the videogame market. With the inexorable advance of the digital market, but also of the new systems of production, distribution and use, the data and rankings that come from the various countries have less and less represent the reality of the facts in a precise manner.

Why bring them back, then? Because it is still the only data to which we have free access, unfortunately. With the shift of purchases in the area digital, the sales flows are controlled directly by the console manufacturers, who manage their own platform-specific stores, or by digital delivery platforms such as Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store, which hardly make public the data in their possession, or at least not they do it on a regular basis. What remains easily accessible to the public are therefore only the numbers provided by traditional data collection systems, linked to the good old retail market games on physical media and sold in store, often not very precise and moreover corresponding to a small part of the actual market.

Big discussions and big calculations have historically derived from sales figures

To get an idea of ​​what the difference between public and actual data on sales can be, just look at today’s news about the fact that 90% of the copies sold of Call of Duty Vanguard on Xbox are digital in the UK, or the fact that Xbox Series S, which is digital only, represents the most popular version of the new Microsoft consoles.

It is with this idea in mind that we need to look at the traditional sales figures that are released from week to week, before heading into battle. However, it is true that these data can at least provide an indication of the trends of the market: the ranking is in any case indicative of the public’s tastes, just as the split of copies sold between platforms gives an effective idea of ​​what the strength ratio is between the market shares, without however claiming that the quantities referring to physical copies have a precise and absolute value. In short, it is certain that a percentage such as 84% ​​(a random number) reported in the GamesIndustry sales data is not exactly effective in representing the reality of the facts and sales reports, but the trend it indicates is most likely correct.

Then there would be an even broader discussion to be made on the paradigm changes that are characterizing the videogame market in recent years, but it is probably still early to make assessments of this type. In fact, with the shift of attention towards services and the progressive “dematerialization” of gaming hardware towards the cloud and similar systems, in addition to the pervasive presence of the PC, the actual quantity of platforms sold could also become increasingly marginal, but this is an element that currently applies largely to Microsoft, because both Sony and especially Nintendo are still tied to a much more traditional way of doing the market. On the other hand, it becomes increasingly difficult to make direct comparisons in a mixed system that on the one hand follows the classic dynamics of retail and on the other aims more at the acquisition of subscribers, service users or hours of “active involvement” on products, rather than in-store copies.