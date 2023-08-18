Does type 2 diabetes affect men and women equally? What are the differences?

About 6 million people in Spain suffer from type 2 diabetes. A pathology that affects both men and women, but its effects and development differ depending on the sex of the patient.

There are many differences between men and women when it comes to type 2 diabetes.

Thus Dr. Mª Dolores Garcia de Lucasof the Internal Medicine Service of the Costa del Sol Hospital (Málaga)

The first is that They are diagnosed with this chronic disease later They have this fact for a number of reasons, such as “prioritizing the role of caregiver, which leads to delay in going to the doctor”.

But it is not the only differentiating factor. Dr. Ana Isabel Jimenez Milan Doctors at the endocrinology service at the Puerto Real University Hospital (Cádiz) say that “women need long-term insulin resistance and high levels of obesity to develop diabetes.”

And, as Dr. Garcia de Lucas comments, “ What happens in women is that doctors set less ambitious goals. In controlling the disease and treating vascular risk factors resulting from mild diabetes.

To this is added the fact that, once diabetes is diagnosed in women, its presentation, development and presence of complications, unlike men, remains a fact little known by the scientific community.

However, “despite the fact that the data describe this with sufficient reliability, the impact of this differential finding has not always been considered when treating a man or woman with type 2 diabetes,” says Dr. Jimenez Milan. Are.

Type 2 Diabetes in Women: Differential Aspects

prevalence of Type 2 diabetes in women is 8.6%,

Apart from social factors which delay the diagnosis of type 2 diabetes in women, there are some other factors as well Specific disorders of women that determine a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes such as polycystic ovarian syndrome and pregnancy complications.

For example, as Dr. Garcia de Lucas says:

“The Gestational diabetes increases later type 2 diabetes development by 19% The number of cases, and the risk of presenting heart disease, doubles.

In addition, according to Dr. Jimenez Milan, “Inflammatory diseases and mood disorders, such as anxiety and depression, should be taken into account because we should also take these “non-classical” or emerging risk factors into account.

As such, each stage of a woman’s life is a challenge when it comes to detecting or treating type 2 diabetes, as there are factors specific to a woman’s condition, such as hormonal profile, which may affect growth and development. affect control. Diabetes and heart health.

As Dr. Garcia de Lucas explains:

, In adolescence Eating disorders, premenstrual syndrome or polycystic ovaries are presented.

Later, in youth Labor may come, which may be accompanied by gestational diabetes

And finally, in maturityMenopause and its metabolic changes”.

This motivates, as Dr. Jiménez Millán alleges, that “concomitant diseases such as hypertension or dyslipidemia should be minimized when treating patients, especially during premenopause, and ongoing diabetes or pre-diabetes This should not be considered in the context of the situation.

Despite these signs that predispose women to type 2 diabetes, “the late detection of type 2 diabetes in women is a fact that suggests that, once type 2 diabetes appears, the rate of complications is higher.” occurs and the development presents more comorbidities”, emphasizes Dr. Jiménez Millán.

The experts also state that “among these complications, women are at higher risk of developing cardiovascular complications and heart failure, presenting a range of characteristics that are not always adequately assessed, which may lead to a worse development.” turns into.”

And, as Dr. Garcia de Lucas points out, “after menopause, vascular complications, stroke or peripheral artery disease are more frequent and severe than in their male counterparts.”

importance of disclosure

In summary, women present a different profile in the development and complications of type 2 diabetes, so “planning and understanding the disease from a gender perspective is essential, which will result in better prevention, treatment and differentiated care”, says Dr. Are. Garcia de Lucas.

For this reason, one of the main challenges in the management of this pathology in women is beyond health care, ie, it is the dissemination of knowledge about the clinical presentation of type 2 diabetes, its prognosis, pharmacological response and social is present in Barriers to women.

“Awareness and specialized training of healthcare teams is critical to improving the management of female patients,” says Dr. Jimenez Milan. Precisely, both experts agree that “with individualized approaches to epidemiological analysis and health intervention studies for men and women, it is necessary at the institutional level to initiate specific campaigns to promote self-care among patients.” Is.” And, to this end, it is essential that the scientific community incorporate lines of investigation that characterize specific diagnostic and therapeutic intervention lines in women with diabetes.