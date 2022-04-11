Does WhatsApp warn of Screenshots in 2022?

With the recent changes in WhatsApp, the topic of notifications by screenshots It is becoming a doubt for many users. In 2022, one-view messages, disappearing chats, and other features have been included. These may imply that they have been made updates in the whatsapp notices when is made screenshots. Today we tell you everything!

Screenshots on WhatsApp, does the app warn in 2022?

Despite the changes that WhatsApp you have done in your app for this year have not touched anything in the screenshots. WhatsApp does not warn when you take a screenshot in a conversation, profile, or status. You can rest easy.

It also doesn’t warn you on disappearing chats or single-view content. It doesn’t matter which section of the app you take a screenshot of, because the other user will not know. After the inclusion of greater privacy in chats, it is a question that many users will have asked themselves and that now has an answer.

It is not something definitive, WhatsApp could change its mind

Right now whatsapp not warning if you capture content with your mobile, but it could be done in the future. Some leaks of his code have revealed that he prepares a function for report these catches in certain sections.

Everything points to the contents of a single display yes they will receive notifications for screenshots in the future. It is something that is already implemented, for example, on Instagram. There is nothing confirmed, it is simply a possibility that seems quite possible for this year or next.

And you, did you think that WhatsApp warns of screenshots in 2022?