Does William Levy miss Elizabeth Gutierrez? That’s what fans believe, because of their messages on Instagram

After the commotion caused by the announcement of his separation from the actress Elizabeth Gutierrez last January, the actor William Levy shared a series of reflections on Instagram that his fans did not take lightly, because they would insinuate that he misses her. Here we share the details!

Through his Instagram account, the protagonist of melodramas such as “La Tempestad”, “Sortilegio” and “Café con Aroma de Mujer” took on the task of publishing some messages that gave a lot to talk about.

One of them reads:May everything that does us good and gives us happiness be eternal“, while in another he talks about love, friendship, life and happiness.

“I learned that being in love is the most beautiful of madness (…) That no matter how strong we are, we need a hug at all times, that the written word, written, stays. Who loves you, looks for you, thinks of you and shows it“, details the reflection of William Levy.

These messages did not go unnoticed by the followers of the famous, who through various publications assured that it would be hints for his ex-wife, also an actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez.

And it is that four months ago, William Levy published a message on his Instagram account that he deleted minutes later, in which explained that he and Elizabeth had ended their marriage. However, they would continue to be a family because of the children they have in common.

“We want to let you know that after thinking it over, we have decided to end our relationship. But We will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children.. That will never change, ”he detailed in his stories.

