Does William Levy want to return with Elizabeth Gutiérrez? He sends a message and she reacts

After 19 years of marriage, William Levy surprised last March when he formalized the separation of the mother of his children, Elizabeth Gutierrezbut the panorama paints a reconciliation.

And it is that the different infidelities of the actor made the actress of American origin want to end the marriage once and for all after almost two decades together.

However, a source close to the driver assured that she tried thousands of things to rescue her reaction, since she never knew filed for divorce so far, and that has had it pretty bad.

While on the other side of the table is the actor of Cuban origin, who has stayed a little closer to religion, so he has felt a little more calm.

At the time that the two made the separation official, William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez They have not been shown together anymore and it is until now that the two celebrities return to the subject.

The couple could be close to divorce. Photo: IG / gutierrezelizabeth_

And it is that through their InstaStories, The Cuban shared a video of a reflection that fans say is a clear hint for the mother of his children, as he seeks to return to his side.

“Do you know which people are really worth it? The one who apologizes, the one you talk to misses you, the one who talks to you again after arguing because she doesn’t want to be wrong with you” and added a few words about it, “if they have that person. take care of her Because she is not easily found.”

As it was expected, fans have decided to draw their own conclusions since they assure that he seeks to recover his marriage despite the time they have been separated.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez reacts to the reflection of William Levy

A few minutes later, the model decided to share a few words in the same way on her Instagram account, because apparently the fans of the protagonist of “Sortilegio”, They sent him the words of the Cuban.

True to her style, the mother of two teenagers did not share a single name, but many fans hinted that her words were a response to the words of the soap opera heartthrob.

“Words don’t hurt me, the person who said them does”; and it is in her desire to try to support a family for her children, the actress and host has been harshly criticized for forgiving her infidelities.

The model responds to the father of her children. Photo: IG / gutierrezelizabeth_

However, neither of the two has made the divorce and a clear reconciliation official, but the fans of the couple who have accompanied them for 19 years hope that they will do so in the coming days.

