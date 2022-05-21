Entertainment

Does William Levy want to return with Elizabeth Gutiérrez? He sends a message and she reacts

Photo of James James16 mins ago
After 19 years of marriage, William Levy surprised last March when he formalized the separation of the mother of his children, Elizabeth Gutierrezbut the panorama paints a reconciliation.

And it is that the different infidelities of the actor made the actress of American origin want to end the marriage once and for all after almost two decades together.

